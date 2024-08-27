Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 August, 2024: SBI Life Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, Titan Company, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 13.65 points, or 0.02, to settle at 81698.11, while the Nifty gained 7.15 points, or 0.03, to close at 25010.6.

Published27 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Summary for the Trading Session on August 27, 2024**

The Nifty index closed at 25,010.6, marking a slight increase of 0.03%. During the trading session, Nifty reached a high of 25,073.1 and a low of 24,973.65. The Sensex traded within a range of 81,919.11 and 81,600.51, ultimately closing 0.02% up at 81,698.11, which was 13.65 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.14%. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,132.25, up by 201.05 points and 1.05% higher.

**Nifty 50 Performance Metrics**

- In the last 1 week: 1.31%

- In the last 1 month: 0.75%

- In the last 3 months: 9.12%

- In the last 6 months: 12.73%

- In the last 1 year: 29.61%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were:

- SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%)

- Shriram Finance (up 2.13%)

- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.07%)

- Bajaj Finserv (up 1.95%)

- HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.92%)

The top losers in the Nifty index were:

- Titan Company (down 2.17%)

- JSW Steel (down 2.02%)

- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.92%)

- Tata Motors (down 1.39%)

- Grasim Industries (down 1.26%)

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,148.1, with an intraday high of 51,404.7 and a low of 50,938.1. The Bank Nifty performance metrics are as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.96%

- In the last 1 month: -0.23%

- In the last 3 months: 4.07%

- In the last 6 months: 10.09%

- In the last 1 year: 15.27%

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:**

- Bajaj Finserv (up 2.07%)

- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.04%)

- Larsen & Toubro (up 1.71%)

- Bajaj Finance (up 1.37%)

- Infosys (up 1.29%)

**Top Losers:**

- Titan Company (down 2.19%)

- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.90%)

- Tata Motors (down 1.37%)

- NTPC (down 1.24%)

- ITC (down 1.01%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:**

- SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%)

- Shriram Finance (up 2.13%)

- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.07%)

- Bajaj Finserv (up 1.95%)

- HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.92%)

**Top Losers:**

- Titan Company (down 2.17%)

- JSW Steel (down 2.02%)

- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.92%)

- Tata Motors (down 1.39%)

- Grasim Industries (down 1.26%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:**

- Lupin

- HDFC Asset Management Company

- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial

- Vodafone Idea

- Suzlon Energy

**Top Losers:**

- Cummins India

- Persistent Systems

- Bharat Forge

- Balkrishna Industries

- Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:**

- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

- Century Textiles & Industries

- Tejas Networks

- Titagarh Rail Systems

- Castrol India

**Top Losers:**

- Affle India

- Firstsource Solutions

- Angel Broking

- Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

- NMDC Steel

BSE:

**Top Gainers:**

- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 8.66%)

- Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.91%)

- Equinox India Developments (up 7.58%)

- Akzo Nobel India (up 7.07%)

- Garware Technical Fibres (up 6.22%)

**Top Losers:**

- Minda Corporation (down 6.77%)

- Polyplex Corporation (down 4.06%)

- Uflex (down 4.03%)

- Syngene International (down 3.28%)

- Affle India (down 2.80%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:**

- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 8.91%)

- Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.94%)

- JSW Infrastructure (up 7.55%)

- Caplin Point Laboratories (up 6.27%)

- Godrej Industries (up 6.16%)

**Top Losers:**

- Minda Corporation (down 6.69%)

- Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.14%)

- Syngene International (down 3.00%)

- Affle India (down 2.71%)

- Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 2.41%)

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
