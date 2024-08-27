Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 August, 2024: SBI Life Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, Titan Company, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Summary for the Trading Session on August 27, 2024**
The Nifty index closed at 25,010.6, marking a slight increase of 0.03%. During the trading session, Nifty reached a high of 25,073.1 and a low of 24,973.65. The Sensex traded within a range of 81,919.11 and 81,600.51, ultimately closing 0.02% up at 81,698.11, which was 13.65 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.14%. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,132.25, up by 201.05 points and 1.05% higher.
**Nifty 50 Performance Metrics**
- In the last 1 week: 1.31%
- In the last 1 month: 0.75%
- In the last 3 months: 9.12%
- In the last 6 months: 12.73%
- In the last 1 year: 29.61%
The top gainers in the Nifty index were:
- SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%)
- Shriram Finance (up 2.13%)
- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.07%)
- Bajaj Finserv (up 1.95%)
- HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.92%)
The top losers in the Nifty index were:
- Titan Company (down 2.17%)
- JSW Steel (down 2.02%)
- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.92%)
- Tata Motors (down 1.39%)
- Grasim Industries (down 1.26%)
The Bank Nifty ended at 51,148.1, with an intraday high of 51,404.7 and a low of 50,938.1. The Bank Nifty performance metrics are as follows:
- In the last 1 week: 0.96%
- In the last 1 month: -0.23%
- In the last 3 months: 4.07%
- In the last 6 months: 10.09%
- In the last 1 year: 15.27%
**Top Gainers and Losers During the Trading Session on August 27, 2024**
**Top Gainers:**
- Bajaj Finserv (up 2.07%)
- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.04%)
- Larsen & Toubro (up 1.71%)
- Bajaj Finance (up 1.37%)
- Infosys (up 1.29%)
**Top Losers:**
- Titan Company (down 2.19%)
- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.90%)
- Tata Motors (down 1.37%)
- NTPC (down 1.24%)
- ITC (down 1.01%)
**Top Gainers:**
- SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%)
- Shriram Finance (up 2.13%)
- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.07%)
- Bajaj Finserv (up 1.95%)
- HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.92%)
**Top Losers:**
- Titan Company (down 2.17%)
- JSW Steel (down 2.02%)
- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.92%)
- Tata Motors (down 1.39%)
- Grasim Industries (down 1.26%)
**Top Gainers:**
- Lupin
- HDFC Asset Management Company
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
- Vodafone Idea
- Suzlon Energy
**Top Losers:**
- Cummins India
- Persistent Systems
- Bharat Forge
- Balkrishna Industries
- Steel Authority Of India
**Top Gainers:**
- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
- Century Textiles & Industries
- Tejas Networks
- Titagarh Rail Systems
- Castrol India
**Top Losers:**
- Affle India
- Firstsource Solutions
- Angel Broking
- Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
- NMDC Steel
**Top Gainers:**
- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 8.66%)
- Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.91%)
- Equinox India Developments (up 7.58%)
- Akzo Nobel India (up 7.07%)
- Garware Technical Fibres (up 6.22%)
**Top Losers:**
- Minda Corporation (down 6.77%)
- Polyplex Corporation (down 4.06%)
- Uflex (down 4.03%)
- Syngene International (down 3.28%)
- Affle India (down 2.80%)
**Top Gainers:**
- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 8.91%)
- Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.94%)
- JSW Infrastructure (up 7.55%)
- Caplin Point Laboratories (up 6.27%)
- Godrej Industries (up 6.16%)
**Top Losers:**
- Minda Corporation (down 6.69%)
- Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.14%)
- Syngene International (down 3.00%)
- Affle India (down 2.71%)
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 2.41%)
