Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 August, 2024: SBI Life Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, Titan Company, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 August, 2024: SBI Life Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, Titan Company, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 13.65 points, or 0.02, to settle at 81698.11, while the Nifty gained 7.15 points, or 0.03, to close at 25010.6.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Summary for the Trading Session on August 27, 2024**

The Nifty index closed at 25,010.6, marking a slight increase of 0.03%. During the trading session, Nifty reached a high of 25,073.1 and a low of 24,973.65. The Sensex traded within a range of 81,919.11 and 81,600.51, ultimately closing 0.02% up at 81,698.11, which was 13.65 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.14%. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,132.25, up by 201.05 points and 1.05% higher.

**Nifty 50 Performance Metrics**

- In the last 1 week: 1.31%

- In the last 1 month: 0.75%

- In the last 3 months: 9.12%

- In the last 6 months: 12.73%

- In the last 1 year: 29.61%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were:

- SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%)

- Shriram Finance (up 2.13%)

- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.07%)

- Bajaj Finserv (up 1.95%)

- HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.92%)

The top losers in the Nifty index were:

- Titan Company (down 2.17%)

- JSW Steel (down 2.02%)

- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.92%)

- Tata Motors (down 1.39%)

- Grasim Industries (down 1.26%)

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,148.1, with an intraday high of 51,404.7 and a low of 50,938.1. The Bank Nifty performance metrics are as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.96%

- In the last 1 month: -0.23%

- In the last 3 months: 4.07%

- In the last 6 months: 10.09%

- In the last 1 year: 15.27%

**Top Gainers and Losers During the Trading Session on August 27, 2024**

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:**

- Bajaj Finserv (up 2.07%)

- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.04%)

- Larsen & Toubro (up 1.71%)

- Bajaj Finance (up 1.37%)

- Infosys (up 1.29%)

**Top Losers:**

- Titan Company (down 2.19%)

- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.90%)

- Tata Motors (down 1.37%)

- NTPC (down 1.24%)

- ITC (down 1.01%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:**

- SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%)

- Shriram Finance (up 2.13%)

- Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.07%)

- Bajaj Finserv (up 1.95%)

- HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.92%)

**Top Losers:**

- Titan Company (down 2.17%)

- JSW Steel (down 2.02%)

- Hindustan Unilever (down 1.92%)

- Tata Motors (down 1.39%)

- Grasim Industries (down 1.26%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:**

- Lupin

- HDFC Asset Management Company

- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial

- Vodafone Idea

- Suzlon Energy

**Top Losers:**

- Cummins India

- Persistent Systems

- Bharat Forge

- Balkrishna Industries

- Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:**

- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

- Century Textiles & Industries

- Tejas Networks

- Titagarh Rail Systems

- Castrol India

**Top Losers:**

- Affle India

- Firstsource Solutions

- Angel Broking

- Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

- NMDC Steel

BSE:

**Top Gainers:**

- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 8.66%)

- Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.91%)

- Equinox India Developments (up 7.58%)

- Akzo Nobel India (up 7.07%)

- Garware Technical Fibres (up 6.22%)

**Top Losers:**

- Minda Corporation (down 6.77%)

- Polyplex Corporation (down 4.06%)

- Uflex (down 4.03%)

- Syngene International (down 3.28%)

- Affle India (down 2.80%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:**

- Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 8.91%)

- Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.94%)

- JSW Infrastructure (up 7.55%)

- Caplin Point Laboratories (up 6.27%)

- Godrej Industries (up 6.16%)

**Top Losers:**

- Minda Corporation (down 6.69%)

- Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.14%)

- Syngene International (down 3.00%)

- Affle India (down 2.71%)

- Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 2.41%)

