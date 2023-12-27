Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 December, 2023: Hindalco Industries, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21441.35, representing a 1.0% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21675.75 and a low of 21495.8. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72119.85 and 71473.65, ultimately closing 0.98% higher at 71336.8, which was 701.63 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.32% higher, while the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 14866.45, an increase of 66.9 points or 0.45%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- 2.45% in the last 1 week

- 8.94% in the last 1 month

- 9.9% in the last 3 months

- 15.15% in the last 6 months

- 19.5% in the last 1 year

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel, with gains of 4.44%, 4.17%, 3.79%, 2.97%, and 2.77% respectively. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Adani Enterprises, UPL, and Cipla, with losses of 1.15%, 0.87%, 0.77%, 0.49%, and 0.42% respectively.

The Bank Nifty closed at 47724.85, reaching an intraday high of 48347.65 and a low of 47806.7. The Bank Nifty's performance in the past periods is as follows:

- 1.83% in the last 1 week

- 10.1% in the last 1 month

- 8.36% in the last 3 months

- 9.5% in the last 6 months

- 12.73% in the last 1 year

The top gainers and losers on December 27, 2023, were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank

- Top Losers: NTPC, Tech Mahindra

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, JSW Steel

- Top Losers: NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Adani Enterprises, UPL, Cipla

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Dalmia Bharat, Max Financial Services, ACC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Alkem Laboratories

- Top Losers: Cummins India, REC, Power Finance Corp, Astral, Bharat Forge

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, HEG, Rain Industries, Bharat Dynamics, Fine Organic Industries

- Top Losers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, HFCL, Sapphire Foods India, Metro Brands, Alok Industries

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Poly Medicure, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Polyplex Corporation

- Top Losers: Vedanta, Eureka Forbes, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Phoenix Mills, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Sharda Cropchem, Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Poly Medicure, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

- Top Losers: Vedanta, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Safari Industries India, Phoenix Mills, Castrol India

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the market. For more information, please refer to the provided links.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!