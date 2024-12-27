Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today: Market Overview**

The Nifty index concluded at 23,750.2, reflecting an increase of 0.27%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,938.85 and a low of 23,800.6. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 79,043.15 and 78,598.55, ultimately closing 0.29% higher at 78,472.48, which is 226.59 points above its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 finished 0.27% lower. Small cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 closing at 18,728.65, an increase of 27.2 points or 0.15%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 0.93%

- In the last month: -1.92%

- In the last three months: -9.06%

- In the last six months: -0.98%

- In the last year: 9.94%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The notable gainers in the Nifty index included Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.53%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.48%), IndusInd Bank (up 2.30%), Eicher Motors (up 1.57%), and Bajaj Finance (up 1.35%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 1.81%), State Bank of India (down 1.58%), Coal India (down 1.58%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.39%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.07%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,170.7, achieving an intraday high of 51,628.45 and a low of 51,240.1. The Bank Nifty's performance is detailed below:

- In the last week: 1.05%

- In the last month: -1.93%

- In the last three months: -4.72%

- In the last six months: -2.87%

- In the last year: 6.24%

The following is a list of stocks identified as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 27, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.47%), IndusInd Bank (up 2.30%), Wipro (up 1.51%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.37%), Tata Motors (up 1.32%)

Top Losers: State Bank of India (down 1.49%), Tata Steel (down 1.00%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.72%), HCL Technologies (down 0.52%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.48%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.53%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.48%), IndusInd Bank (up 2.30%), Eicher Motors (up 1.57%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.35%)

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 1.81%), State Bank of India (down 1.58%), Coal India (down 1.58%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.39%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Lupin, Alkem Laboratories, IDFC First Bank, APL Apollo Tubes

Top Losers: NMDC, Max Healthcare Institute, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Cummins India, Phoenix Mills

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Jyothy Labs, Cochin Shipyard, CEAT, Canfin Homes, Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India, Intellect Design Arena, Hindustan Copper, Sonata Software, Redington India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Caplin Point Laboratories (up 8.84%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 8.73%), Finolex Industries (up 7.68%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 6.84%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (up 5.84%)

Top Losers: Blue Dart Express (down 5.34%), Amber Enterprises India (down 5.17%), Clara Industries (down 4.89%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.47%), Supreme Petrochemicals (down 3.57%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 9.07%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.91%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 8.38%), Finolex Industries (up 7.86%), Usha Martin (up 5.86%)

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India (down 5.40%), Kfin Technologies (down 5.07%), Blue Dart Express (down 5.06%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.46%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.12%).