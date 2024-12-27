Hello User
Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 December, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 226.59 points, or 0.29, to settle at 78472.48, while the Nifty gained 63.2 points, or 0.27, to close at 23750.2.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today: Market Overview**

The Nifty index concluded at 23,750.2, reflecting an increase of 0.27%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,938.85 and a low of 23,800.6. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 79,043.15 and 78,598.55, ultimately closing 0.29% higher at 78,472.48, which is 226.59 points above its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 finished 0.27% lower. Small cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 closing at 18,728.65, an increase of 27.2 points or 0.15%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 0.93%

- In the last month: -1.92%

- In the last three months: -9.06%

- In the last six months: -0.98%

- In the last year: 9.94%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The notable gainers in the Nifty index included Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.53%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.48%), IndusInd Bank (up 2.30%), Eicher Motors (up 1.57%), and Bajaj Finance (up 1.35%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 1.81%), State Bank of India (down 1.58%), Coal India (down 1.58%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.39%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.07%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,170.7, achieving an intraday high of 51,628.45 and a low of 51,240.1. The Bank Nifty's performance is detailed below:

- In the last week: 1.05%

- In the last month: -1.93%

- In the last three months: -4.72%

- In the last six months: -2.87%

- In the last year: 6.24%

The following is a list of stocks identified as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 27, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.47%), IndusInd Bank (up 2.30%), Wipro (up 1.51%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.37%), Tata Motors (up 1.32%)

Top Losers: State Bank of India (down 1.49%), Tata Steel (down 1.00%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.72%), HCL Technologies (down 0.52%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.48%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.53%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.48%), IndusInd Bank (up 2.30%), Eicher Motors (up 1.57%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.35%)

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 1.81%), State Bank of India (down 1.58%), Coal India (down 1.58%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.39%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Lupin, Alkem Laboratories, IDFC First Bank, APL Apollo Tubes

Top Losers: NMDC, Max Healthcare Institute, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Cummins India, Phoenix Mills

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Jyothy Labs, Cochin Shipyard, CEAT, Canfin Homes, Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India, Intellect Design Arena, Hindustan Copper, Sonata Software, Redington India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Caplin Point Laboratories (up 8.84%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 8.73%), Finolex Industries (up 7.68%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 6.84%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (up 5.84%)

Top Losers: Blue Dart Express (down 5.34%), Amber Enterprises India (down 5.17%), Clara Industries (down 4.89%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.47%), Supreme Petrochemicals (down 3.57%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 9.07%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.91%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 8.38%), Finolex Industries (up 7.86%), Usha Martin (up 5.86%)

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India (down 5.40%), Kfin Technologies (down 5.07%), Blue Dart Express (down 5.06%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.46%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.12%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

