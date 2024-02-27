Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 February, 2024: Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 305.09 points, or 0.42, to settle at 72790.13, while the Nifty gained 76.3 points, or 0.34, to close at 22122.05.
The Nifty closed at 22122.05, up by 0.34% for the day. It reached a high of 22218.25 and a low of 22085.65. The Sensex traded between 73161.3 and 72660.13 and closed 0.42% higher at 72790.13, which was 305.09 points above the opening price.
