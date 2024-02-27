Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 February, 2024: Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22122.05, up by 0.34% for the day. It reached a high of 22218.25 and a low of 22085.65. The Sensex traded between 73161.3 and 72660.13 and closed 0.42% higher at 72790.13, which was 305.09 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.33% down. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 16133.15, up by 44.55 points and 0.28% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.03%

- In the last 1 month: 2.14%

- In the last 3 months: 11.63%

- In the last 6 months: 15.01%

- In the last 1 year: 27.66%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (up 2.75%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.58%), Indusind Bank (up 1.81%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.66%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.63%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 1.47%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.31%), State Bank Of India (down 1.19%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.05%), and UPL (down 0.93%).

The bank nifty ended at 46576.5, with an intraday high of 46722.25 and a low of 46324.9. The bank nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.08%

- In the last 1 month: 2.52%

- In the last 3 months: 6.16%

- In the last 6 months: 4.7%

- In the last 1 year: 15.58%

For the trading session on 27 Feb, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.78%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.56%), Indusind Bank (up 1.78%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.65%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.54%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.29%), State Bank Of India (down 1.23%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.77%), Axis Bank (down 0.55%), NTPC (down 0.46%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.75%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.58%), Indusind Bank (up 1.81%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.66%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.63%)

Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 1.47%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.31%), State Bank Of India (down 1.19%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.05%), UPL (down 0.93%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Voltas, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Godrej Properties

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, NMDC, REC, Indus Towers, Power Finance Corp

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena, BSE, Happiest Minds Technologies, KEC International, Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: Metropolis Healthcare, Hindustan Copper, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, RBL Bank, Indian Overseas Bank

BSE:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena (up 7.61%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 7.58%), KNR Constructions (up 5.28%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 5.21%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (up 4.76%)

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea (down 5.93%), FDC (down 5.50%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 4.64%), Varun Beverages (down 4.59%), Shriram Finance (down 4.57%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: B E M L (up 9.75%), Intellect Design Arena (up 7.68%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 7.44%), KNR Constructions (up 5.15%), BSE (up 5.14%)

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea (down 5.93%), FDC (down 5.46%), Godawari Power & Ispat (down 4.72%), Shriram Finance (down 4.54%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 4.54%)

Source: [Livemint](https://www.livemint.com/market/)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!