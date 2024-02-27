 Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 February, 2024: Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 27 2024 15:57:55
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.70 -1.23%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.15 1.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.50 1.65%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,579.10 1.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.15 0.48%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 February, 2024: Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
BackBack

Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 February, 2024: Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 305.09 points, or 0.42, to settle at 72790.13, while the Nifty gained 76.3 points, or 0.34, to close at 22122.05.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22122.05, up by 0.34% for the day. It reached a high of 22218.25 and a low of 22085.65. The Sensex traded between 73161.3 and 72660.13 and closed 0.42% higher at 72790.13, which was 305.09 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.33% down. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 16133.15, up by 44.55 points and 0.28% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.03%

- In the last 1 month: 2.14%

- In the last 3 months: 11.63%

- In the last 6 months: 15.01%

- In the last 1 year: 27.66%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (up 2.75%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.58%), Indusind Bank (up 1.81%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.66%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.63%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 1.47%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.31%), State Bank Of India (down 1.19%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.05%), and UPL (down 0.93%).

The bank nifty ended at 46576.5, with an intraday high of 46722.25 and a low of 46324.9. The bank nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.08%

- In the last 1 month: 2.52%

- In the last 3 months: 6.16%

- In the last 6 months: 4.7%

- In the last 1 year: 15.58%

For the trading session on 27 Feb, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.78%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.56%), Indusind Bank (up 1.78%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.65%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.54%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.29%), State Bank Of India (down 1.23%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.77%), Axis Bank (down 0.55%), NTPC (down 0.46%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.75%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.58%), Indusind Bank (up 1.81%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.66%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.63%)

Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 1.47%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.31%), State Bank Of India (down 1.19%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.05%), UPL (down 0.93%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Voltas, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Godrej Properties

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, NMDC, REC, Indus Towers, Power Finance Corp

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena, BSE, Happiest Minds Technologies, KEC International, Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: Metropolis Healthcare, Hindustan Copper, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, RBL Bank, Indian Overseas Bank

BSE:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena (up 7.61%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 7.58%), KNR Constructions (up 5.28%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 5.21%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (up 4.76%)

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea (down 5.93%), FDC (down 5.50%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 4.64%), Varun Beverages (down 4.59%), Shriram Finance (down 4.57%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: B E M L (up 9.75%), Intellect Design Arena (up 7.68%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 7.44%), KNR Constructions (up 5.15%), BSE (up 5.14%)

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea (down 5.93%), FDC (down 5.46%), Godawari Power & Ispat (down 4.72%), Shriram Finance (down 4.54%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 4.54%)

Source: [Livemint](https://www.livemint.com/market/)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Feb 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App