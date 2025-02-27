Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 February, 2025: Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 10.31 points, or 0.01, to settle at 74602.12, while the Nifty lost 2.5 points, or -0.01, to close at 22547.55.

Published27 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The stock market experienced a notable decline today, with the Nifty closing at 22,547.55, marking a decrease of 0.01%. The index reached a high of 22,613.3 and a low of 22,508.4 during the trading session. In contrast, the Sensex managed to close at 74,602.12, reflecting a slight increase of 0.01%, which is 10.31 points above its opening price. Throughout the day, the Sensex fluctuated between a range of 74,834.09 and 74,520.78.

In terms of performance, the Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.84%. Furthermore, small cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,408.6, down by 252.0 points or 1.64%.

The Nifty 50 has reported returns over various time frames: a gain of 2.3% over the past week, an increase of 0.34% over the last month, a decline of 2.14% over the last three months, a decrease of 1.49% over the last six months, and a positive return of 8.84% over the past year.

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance, which rose by 5.67%, Bajaj Finserv (up 2.69%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.55%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.10%), and Hindalco Industries (up 2.02%). Conversely, the top losers included Ultratech Cement, which fell by 4.71%, Trent (down 3.12%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.20%), Tata Motors (down 1.97%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.85%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48,608.35, with an intraday high of 48,972.55 and a low of 48,627.1.

The Bank Nifty has shown returns as follows: a gain of 2.39% over the past week, an increase of 0.84% over the last month, a decline of 3.57% over the past three months, a slight increase of 0.5% over the last six months, and a positive return of 9.86% over the past year.

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as the top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 27, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finserv (up 2.59%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.39%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.63%), Tata Steel (up 1.17%), Wipro (up 1.15%)

Top Losers: Ultratech Cement (down 4.99%), Tata Motors (down 2.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.95%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.43%), NTPC (down 1.00%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 5.67%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.69%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.55%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.10%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.02%)

Top Losers: Ultratech Cement (down 4.71%), Trent (down 3.12%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.20%), Tata Motors (down 1.97%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.85%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, L&T Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, SRF, Voltas

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Phoenix Mills, Mphasis, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, KPIT Technologies

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, Blue Star, Creditaccess Grameen, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical

Top Losers: Apar Industries, KEC International, PVR Inox, JBM Auto, Finolex Cables

BSE:

Top Gainers: Just Dial (up 8.02%), Vinatiorg (up 6.68%), Au Small Finance Bank (up 6.26%), Aether Industries (up 6.07%), Shriram Finance (up 5.72%)

Top Losers: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 9.96%), Jindal Worldwide (down 8.17%), Equinox India Developments (down 7.64%), Apar Industries (down 7.39%), KEC International (down 6.93%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Just Dial (up 8.62%), Au Small Finance Bank (up 6.19%), Shriram Finance (up 5.67%), Aether Industries (up 5.25%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 5.18%)

Top Losers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 8.78%), Inox Wind (down 7.30%), Apar Industries (down 7.21%), KEC International (down 6.97%), PVR Inox (down 6.92%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
