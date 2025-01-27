Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23092.2, reflecting a decline of 1.18%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23007.45 and a low of 22786.9. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated within a range of 75925.72 and 75267.59, ultimately closing down by 1.07% at 76190.46, which was 811.74 points lower than its opening price.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 2.68%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16956.05, marking a decrease of 658.65 points, or 3.88%.

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -2.25%

- In the last 1 Month: -4.17%

- In the last 3 Months: -6.24%

- In the last 6 Months: -8.12%

- In the last 1 Year: 4.98%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included ICICI Bank (up 1.64%), Britannia Industries (up 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.05%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.02%), and State Bank of India (up 0.76%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were HCL Technologies (down 4.32%), Tech Mahindra (down 4.17%), Wipro (down 3.89%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.28%), and Tata Motors (down 3.11%). The Bank Nifty closed at 48367.8, having reached an intraday high of 48319.2 and a low of 47844.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: -2.59%

- In the last 1 Month: -6.31%

- In the last 3 Months: -6.21%

- In the last 6 Months: -6.48%

- In the last 1 Year: 5.79%

Here is the list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 27, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.25%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.99%), State Bank of India (up 0.52%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.21%).

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 4.70%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.83%), Wipro (down 3.73%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.96%), Tata Motors (down 2.75%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.64%), Britannia Industries (up 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.05%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.02%), State Bank of India (up 0.76%).

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 4.32%), Tech Mahindra (down 4.17%), Wipro (down 3.89%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.28%), Tata Motors (down 3.11%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Yes Bank, Federal Bank, L&T Finance, PB Fintech.

Top Losers: IDFC First Bank, Supreme Industries, Vodafone Idea, Au Small Finance Bank, Indus Towers.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Finolex Cables, Indian Overseas Bank, Five Star Business Finance.

Top Losers: Tejas Networks, Swan Energy, Computer Age Management Services, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Nippon Life.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Bank of India (up 5.95%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 5.73%), Heidelberg Cement India (up 4.74%), IDBI Bank (up 4.49%), CreditAccess Grameen (up 4.30%).

Top Losers: Swan Energy (down 8.98%), IDFC First Bank (down 8.80%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 8.69%), Mastek (down 7.63%), Saregama India (down 7.63%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Sobha (up 6.58%), Bank of India (up 5.39%), IDBI Bank (up 4.28%), Adani Wilmar (up 4.23%), Happy Forgings (up 3.72%).

Top Losers: Tejas Networks (down 9.86%), Swan Energy (down 9.19%), IDFC First Bank (down 8.90%), Gland Pharma (down 7.83%), Mastek (down 7.51%).