Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 January, 2025: ICICI Bank, Britannia Industries, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 811.74 points, or -1.07, to settle at 76190.46, while the Nifty lost 271.8 points, or -1.18, to close at 23092.2.

Livemint
Published27 Jan 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23092.2, reflecting a decline of 1.18%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23007.45 and a low of 22786.9. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated within a range of 75925.72 and 75267.59, ultimately closing down by 1.07% at 76190.46, which was 811.74 points lower than its opening price.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 2.68%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16956.05, marking a decrease of 658.65 points, or 3.88%.

Advertisement

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -2.25%

- In the last 1 Month: -4.17%

- In the last 3 Months: -6.24%

- In the last 6 Months: -8.12%

- In the last 1 Year: 4.98%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included ICICI Bank (up 1.64%), Britannia Industries (up 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.05%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.02%), and State Bank of India (up 0.76%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were HCL Technologies (down 4.32%), Tech Mahindra (down 4.17%), Wipro (down 3.89%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.28%), and Tata Motors (down 3.11%). The Bank Nifty closed at 48367.8, having reached an intraday high of 48319.2 and a low of 47844.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

Advertisement

- In the last 1 Week: -2.59%

- In the last 1 Month: -6.31%

- In the last 3 Months: -6.21%

- In the last 6 Months: -6.48%

- In the last 1 Year: 5.79%

Here is the list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 27, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.25%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.99%), State Bank of India (up 0.52%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.21%).

Advertisement

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 4.70%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.83%), Wipro (down 3.73%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.96%), Tata Motors (down 2.75%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.64%), Britannia Industries (up 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.05%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.02%), State Bank of India (up 0.76%).

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 4.32%), Tech Mahindra (down 4.17%), Wipro (down 3.89%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.28%), Tata Motors (down 3.11%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Yes Bank, Federal Bank, L&T Finance, PB Fintech.

Advertisement

Top Losers: IDFC First Bank, Supreme Industries, Vodafone Idea, Au Small Finance Bank, Indus Towers.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Finolex Cables, Indian Overseas Bank, Five Star Business Finance.

Top Losers: Tejas Networks, Swan Energy, Computer Age Management Services, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Nippon Life.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Bank of India (up 5.95%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 5.73%), Heidelberg Cement India (up 4.74%), IDBI Bank (up 4.49%), CreditAccess Grameen (up 4.30%).

Top Losers: Swan Energy (down 8.98%), IDFC First Bank (down 8.80%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 8.69%), Mastek (down 7.63%), Saregama India (down 7.63%).

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Sobha (up 6.58%), Bank of India (up 5.39%), IDBI Bank (up 4.28%), Adani Wilmar (up 4.23%), Happy Forgings (up 3.72%).

Top Losers: Tejas Networks (down 9.86%), Swan Energy (down 9.19%), IDFC First Bank (down 8.90%), Gland Pharma (down 7.83%), Mastek (down 7.51%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 27 January, 2025: ICICI Bank, Britannia Industries, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts