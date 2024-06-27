Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 June, 2024: Ultratech Cement, LTI Mindtree, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 568.93 points, or 0.72, to settle at 78674.25, while the Nifty gained 175.7 points, or 0.74, to close at 23868.8.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23868.8, up by 0.74% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24087.45 and a low of 23805.4. The Sensex traded between 79396.03 and 78467.34, closing 0.72% higher at 78674.25, which was 568.93 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started