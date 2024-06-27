Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 June, 2024: Ultratech Cement, LTI Mindtree, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23868.8, up by 0.74% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24087.45 and a low of 23805.4. The Sensex traded between 79396.03 and 78467.34, closing 0.72% higher at 78674.25, which was 568.93 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.3% higher. Small cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 18288.0, down by 123.0 points and 0.67% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.04%

- In the last 1 month: 4.86%

- In the last 3 months: 8.69%

- In the last 6 months: 11.05%

- In the last 1 year: 27.79%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Ultratech Cement (up 5.15%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.85%), Grasim Industries (up 3.34%), NTPC (up 3.31%), and Wipro (up 3.15%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 1.27%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.07%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.60%), Eicher Motors (down 0.55%), and Divis Laboratories (down 0.51%).

The bank nifty ended at 52870.5, with an intraday high of 53180.75 and a low of 52639.0. The bank nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.97%

- In the last 1 month: 7.15%

- In the last 3 months: 12.87%

- In the last 6 months: 9.37%

- In the last 1 year: 19.68%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 27, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 5.07%), NTPC (up 3.19%), Wipro (up 3.14%), Tata Motors (up 2.13%), Infosys (up 2.09%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 1.13%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.42%), Nestle India (down 0.20%), HDFC Bank (down 0.18%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.14%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 5.15%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.85%), Grasim Industries (up 3.34%), NTPC (up 3.31%), Wipro (up 3.15%)

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 1.27%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.07%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.60%), Eicher Motors (down 0.55%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.51%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Oracle Financial Services Software, Dixon Technologies (India), Vodafone Idea, Cummins India

Top Losers: Indian Hotels Company, Au Small Finance Bank, Polycab India, Bandhan Bank, Escorts Kubota

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Manappuram Finance, KEC International, CEAT, Titagarh Rail Systems, Tejas Networks

Top Losers: Equitas Small Finance Bank, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Swan Energy, NCC, HFCL

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Whirlpool Of India (up 8.37%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.19%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 7.62%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 7.60%), Macrotech Developers (up 7.48%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 6.99%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 6.36%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 5.74%), GR Infraprojects (down 5.34%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 4.91%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.22%), Whirlpool Of India (up 8.02%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 7.97%), Manappuram Finance (up 7.49%), Macrotech Developers (up 7.22%)

Top Losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.02%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.92%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 4.90%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 4.76%), Sunteck Realty (down 4.64%).

