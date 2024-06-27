Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 June, 2024: Ultratech Cement, LTI Mindtree, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 June, 2024: Ultratech Cement, LTI Mindtree, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 568.93 points, or 0.72, to settle at 78674.25, while the Nifty gained 175.7 points, or 0.74, to close at 23868.8.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23868.8, up by 0.74% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24087.45 and a low of 23805.4. The Sensex traded between 79396.03 and 78467.34, closing 0.72% higher at 78674.25, which was 568.93 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.3% higher. Small cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 18288.0, down by 123.0 points and 0.67% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.04%

- In the last 1 month: 4.86%

- In the last 3 months: 8.69%

- In the last 6 months: 11.05%

- In the last 1 year: 27.79%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Ultratech Cement (up 5.15%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.85%), Grasim Industries (up 3.34%), NTPC (up 3.31%), and Wipro (up 3.15%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 1.27%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.07%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.60%), Eicher Motors (down 0.55%), and Divis Laboratories (down 0.51%).

The bank nifty ended at 52870.5, with an intraday high of 53180.75 and a low of 52639.0. The bank nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.97%

- In the last 1 month: 7.15%

- In the last 3 months: 12.87%

- In the last 6 months: 9.37%

- In the last 1 year: 19.68%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 27, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 5.07%), NTPC (up 3.19%), Wipro (up 3.14%), Tata Motors (up 2.13%), Infosys (up 2.09%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 1.13%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.42%), Nestle India (down 0.20%), HDFC Bank (down 0.18%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.14%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 5.15%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.85%), Grasim Industries (up 3.34%), NTPC (up 3.31%), Wipro (up 3.15%)

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 1.27%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.07%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.60%), Eicher Motors (down 0.55%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.51%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Oracle Financial Services Software, Dixon Technologies (India), Vodafone Idea, Cummins India

Top Losers: Indian Hotels Company, Au Small Finance Bank, Polycab India, Bandhan Bank, Escorts Kubota

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Manappuram Finance, KEC International, CEAT, Titagarh Rail Systems, Tejas Networks

Top Losers: Equitas Small Finance Bank, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Swan Energy, NCC, HFCL

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Whirlpool Of India (up 8.37%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.19%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 7.62%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 7.60%), Macrotech Developers (up 7.48%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 6.99%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 6.36%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 5.74%), GR Infraprojects (down 5.34%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 4.91%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.22%), Whirlpool Of India (up 8.02%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 7.97%), Manappuram Finance (up 7.49%), Macrotech Developers (up 7.22%)

Top Losers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.02%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 4.92%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 4.90%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 4.76%), Sunteck Realty (down 4.64%).

