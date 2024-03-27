Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 March, 2024: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22004.7, up by 0.49% for the day. It reached a day high of 22193.6 and a low of 22052.85. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 73138.73 and 72600.73 and closed 0.83% higher at 72470.3, which was 598.52 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.1% down. However, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15118.35, up by 151.35 points and 1.0% higher.
In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has given the following performances:
- In the last 1 week: 1.25%.
- In the last 1 month: -0.39%.
- In the last 3 months: 2.11%.
- In the last 6 months: 12.15%.
- In the last 1 year: 30.18%.
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Reliance Industries (up 3.53%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.08%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.96%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.54%), and Titan Company (up 1.39%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were UPL (down 2.37%), Tata Consumer (down 2.22%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.08%), Grasim Industries (down 1.61%), and Wipro (down 1.54%).
The bank nifty ended at 46600.2, with an intraday high of 46946.55 and a low of 46643.45. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:
- In the last 1 week: 0.93%.
- In the last 1 month: 0.33%.
- In the last 3 months: -3.19%.
- In the last 6 months: 4.83%.
- In the last 1 year: 18.54%.
Moving on to the list of stocks, the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 27 Mar, 2024, are as follows:
Sensex:
- Top gainers: Reliance Industries (up 3.43%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.40%), Titan Company (up 2.23%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.55%).
- Top losers: Wipro (down 1.52%), HCL Technologies (down 1.01%), Nestle India (down 0.75%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.70%), Tata Motors (down 0.62%).
Nifty:
- Top gainers: Reliance Industries (up 3.53%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.08%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.96%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.54%), Titan Company (up 1.39%).
- Top losers: UPL (down 2.37%), Tata Consumer (down 2.22%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.08%), Grasim Industries (down 1.61%), Wipro (down 1.54%).
Nifty MidCap 50:
- Top gainers: Indian Hotels Company, Max Financial Services, Steel Authority Of India, Indraprastha Gas, Escorts Kubota.
- Top losers: REC, Power Finance Corp, Jubilant Foodworks, NMDC, Bharat Forge.
Nifty Small Cap 100:
- Top gainers: Angel One, IIFL Finance, BSE, NLC India, Data Patterns India.
- Top losers: Central Depository Service India, Computer Age Management Services, NMDC Steel, Anupam Rasayan India, Indian Overseas Bank.
BSE:
- Top gainers: NLC India (up 9.93%), IIFL Finance (up 9.83%), Angel One (up 9.40%), JM Financial (up 8.28%), Supreme Industries (up 6.66%).
- Top losers: Aster DM Healthcare (down 7.17%), SIS (down 5.06%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (down 4.83%), Solar Industries India (down 4.60%), Relaxo Footwears (down 4.31%).
NSE:
- Top gainers: JM Financial (up 9.87%), Angel One (up 9.55%), IIFL Finance (up 9.51%), Olectra Greentech (up 8.68%), Godawari Power & Ispat (up 8.00%).
- Top losers: Aster DM Healthcare (down 7.35%), Relaxo Footwears (down 5.83%), Central Depository Service India (down 5.70%), Brightcom Group (down 4.44%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.68%).
These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the market and their respective performances.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!