Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 May, 2024: Divis Laboratories, Indusind Bank, Adani Enterprises, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 19.89 points, or -0.03, to settle at 75410.39, while the Nifty lost 24.65 points, or -0.11, to close at 22957.1.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22,957.1, down by 0.11% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,110.8 and a low of 22,871.2. The Sensex traded between 76,009.68 and 75,175.27, closing 0.03% down at 75,410.39, which was 19.89 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.83% up. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16,883.0, up by 136.65 points and 0.81% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.82%

- In the last 1 month: 1.31%

- In the last 3 months: 3.34%

- In the last 6 months: 15.33%

- In the last 1 year: 23.34%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were:

- Divis Laboratories (up 3.22%)

- Indusind Bank (up 1.62%)

- Axis Bank (up 1.11%)

- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.10%)

- LTI Mindtree (up 1.08%)

The top losers in the Nifty index were:

- Adani Enterprises (down 2.83%)

- Wipro (down 2.42%)

- Grasim Industries (down 2.06%)

- Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.98%)

- SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.81%)

The bank nifty ended at 48,971.65, with an intraday high of 49,688.85 and a low of 49,051.25. The bank nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.62%

- In the last 1 month: -0.24%

- In the last 3 months: 5.84%

- In the last 6 months: 12.37%

- In the last 1 year: 11.27%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 27, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 1.65%), Axis Bank (up 1.00%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.87%), HDFC Bank (up 0.75%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.69%)

- Top Losers: Wipro (down 2.36%), NTPC (down 1.40%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.34%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.23%), ITC (down 1.05%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 3.22%), Indusind Bank (up 1.62%), Axis Bank (up 1.11%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.10%), LTI Mindtree (up 1.08%)

- Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 2.83%), Wipro (down 2.42%), Grasim Industries (down 2.06%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.98%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.81%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Ashok Leyland, Jubilant Foodworks, Persistent Systems, Godrej Properties, Page Industries

- Top Losers: Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Alkem Laboratories, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, UCO Bank, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Sonata Software

- Top Losers: Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Baheti Recycling Industries, Madhusudan Masala, CIE Automotive India, NLC India

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Clara Industries (up 8.77%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 8.20%), Ashok Leyland (up 7.69%), UCO Bank (up 7.13%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 6.93%)

- Top Losers: EIH (down 6.02%), PNC Infratech (down 5.56%), IFB Industries (down 5.04%), Hindustan Zinc (down 4.60%), Timken India (down 4.52%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: SONU INFRATEC (up 9.98%), Vishnu Prakash R Punglia (up 8.86%), Master Components (up 8.24%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 8.06%), JBM Auto (up 7.67%)

- Top Losers: Divgi Torqtransfer Systems (down 6.34%), EIH (down 5.93%), PNC Infratech (down 5.64%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 5.00%), Viviana Power Tech (down 5.00%)

