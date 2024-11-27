Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 November, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bharat Electronics, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 November, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bharat Electronics, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 230.02 points, or 0.29, to settle at 80004.06, while the Nifty gained 80.4 points, or 0.33, to close at 24194.5.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded trading at 24194.5, reflecting an increase of 0.33%. Throughout the session, the Nifty reached a high of 24354.55 and a low of 24145.65. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80511.15 and 79844.49, ultimately closing 0.29% higher at 80004.06, which represents a gain of 230.02 points from its opening price.

The Midcap index exhibited superior performance compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.61% higher. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended the day at 18265.3, marking an increase of 237.55 points or 1.3%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last week: 3.96%

- In the last month: -0.27%

- In the last three months: -2.97%

- In the last six months: 5.85%

- In the last year: 22.04%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The Nifty index recorded several notable gainers, including Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 6.30%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.17%), Trent (up 2.64%), NTPC (up 2.12%), and Adani Enterprises (up 11.50%). Conversely, the top losers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.34%), Titan Company (down 1.08%), Wipro (down 1.04%), Shriram Finance (down 0.90%), and Indusind Bank (down 0.76%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 52191.5, having reached an intraday high of 52444.35 and a low of 52019.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty is outlined below:

- In the last week: 3.83%

- In the last month: 2.03%

- In the last three months: 2.0%

- In the last six months: 6.13%

- In the last year: 19.19%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 27, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.09%), HDFC Bank (up 1.43%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.28%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.24%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.57%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 1.08%), Titan Company (down 0.77%), Indusind Bank (down 0.73%), State Bank Of India (down 0.61%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.59%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 6.30%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.17%), Trent (up 2.64%), NTPC (up 2.12%), Adani Enterprises (up 11.50%).

Top Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.34%), Titan Company (down 1.08%), Wipro (down 1.04%), Shriram Finance (down 0.90%), Indusind Bank (down 0.76%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: ACC, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Marico, SRF, Indus Towers.

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, IDFC First Bank, Lupin, Indian Hotels Company, Persistent Systems.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Real Estate, IRCON International, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Olectra Greentech, Sonata Software.

Top Losers: Global Health, Raymond, National Aluminium Company, Nippon Life, Equitas Small Finance Bank.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Engineers India (up 9.48%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 8.80%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 8.33%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 7.58%), IRCON International (up 6.93%).

Top Losers: Achyut Healthcare (down 5.00%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.41%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 3.89%), EPL (down 3.20%), Fortis Healthcare (down 2.90%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Engineers India (up 9.70%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 8.81%), ADANI WILMAR (up 8.37%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.24%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 8.20%).

Top Losers: Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.50%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 3.38%), EPL (down 3.14%), Uno Minda (down 2.87%), Fortis Healthcare (down 2.86%).

This report utilizes data available up to October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.