Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 November, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bharat Electronics, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 230.02 points, or 0.29, to settle at 80004.06, while the Nifty gained 80.4 points, or 0.33, to close at 24194.5.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded trading at 24194.5, reflecting an increase of 0.33%. Throughout the session, the Nifty reached a high of 24354.55 and a low of 24145.65. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80511.15 and 79844.49, ultimately closing 0.29% higher at 80004.06, which represents a gain of 230.02 points from its opening price.

The Midcap index exhibited superior performance compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.61% higher. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended the day at 18265.3, marking an increase of 237.55 points or 1.3%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last week: 3.96%

- In the last month: -0.27%

- In the last three months: -2.97%

- In the last six months: 5.85%

- In the last year: 22.04%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The Nifty index recorded several notable gainers, including Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 6.30%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.17%), Trent (up 2.64%), NTPC (up 2.12%), and Adani Enterprises (up 11.50%). Conversely, the top losers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.34%), Titan Company (down 1.08%), Wipro (down 1.04%), Shriram Finance (down 0.90%), and Indusind Bank (down 0.76%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 52191.5, having reached an intraday high of 52444.35 and a low of 52019.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty is outlined below:

- In the last week: 3.83%

- In the last month: 2.03%

- In the last three months: 2.0%

- In the last six months: 6.13%

- In the last year: 19.19%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 27, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.09%), HDFC Bank (up 1.43%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.28%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.24%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.57%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 1.08%), Titan Company (down 0.77%), Indusind Bank (down 0.73%), State Bank Of India (down 0.61%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.59%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 6.30%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.17%), Trent (up 2.64%), NTPC (up 2.12%), Adani Enterprises (up 11.50%).

Top Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.34%), Titan Company (down 1.08%), Wipro (down 1.04%), Shriram Finance (down 0.90%), Indusind Bank (down 0.76%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: ACC, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Marico, SRF, Indus Towers.

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, IDFC First Bank, Lupin, Indian Hotels Company, Persistent Systems.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Real Estate, IRCON International, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Olectra Greentech, Sonata Software.

Top Losers: Global Health, Raymond, National Aluminium Company, Nippon Life, Equitas Small Finance Bank.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Engineers India (up 9.48%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 8.80%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 8.33%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 7.58%), IRCON International (up 6.93%).

Top Losers: Achyut Healthcare (down 5.00%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.41%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 3.89%), EPL (down 3.20%), Fortis Healthcare (down 2.90%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Engineers India (up 9.70%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 8.81%), ADANI WILMAR (up 8.37%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.24%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 8.20%).

Top Losers: Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.50%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 3.38%), EPL (down 3.14%), Uno Minda (down 2.87%), Fortis Healthcare (down 2.86%).