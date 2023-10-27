Top gainers and losers today on 27 October, 2023: Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddys Laboratories, UPL among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 634.65 points, or 1.01, to settle at 63148.15, while the Nifty gained 190.0 points, or 1.01, to close at 18857.25.
The Nifty closed at 18,857.25, up by 1.01% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,076.15 and a low of 18,926.65. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 63,913.13 and 63,393.37, closing 1.01% up at 63,148.15, which was 634.65 points higher than the opening price.
