Top gainers and losers today on 27 October, 2023: Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddys Laboratories, UPL among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 18,857.25, up by 1.01% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,076.15 and a low of 18,926.65. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 63,913.13 and 63,393.37, closing 1.01% up at 63,148.15, which was 634.65 points higher than the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 performed better as it closed 1.29% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12,390.7, up by 248.6 points or 2.01%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -2.58%

- In the last 1 month: -3.44%

- In the last 3 months: -3.16%

- In the last 6 months: 6.27%

- In the last 1 year: 7.33%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (up 3.16%), HCL Technologies (up 3.00%), Coal India (up 2.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.66%), and State Bank Of India (up 2.59%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.45%), UPL (down 0.43%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.21%), Asian Paints (down 0.17%), and ITC (down 0.14%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 42,280.15, with an intraday high of 42,840.15 and a low of 42,482.75. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.22%

- In the last 1 month: -4.12%

- In the last 3 months: -6.41%

- In the last 6 months: -0.58%

- In the last 1 year: 3.52%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on October 27, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 3.07%), HCL Technologies (up 3.01%), State Bank Of India (up 2.53%), Tata Motors (up 2.27%), NTPC (up 2.12%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 0.14%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.07%), ITC (down 0.03%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 3.16%), HCL Technologies (up 3.00%), Coal India (up 2.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.66%), State Bank Of India (up 2.59%)

Top Losers: Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.45%), UPL (down 0.43%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.21%), Asian Paints (down 0.17%), ITC (down 0.14%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance, Punjab National Bank, Trent, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Persistent Systems

Top Losers: Lupin, Container Corporation Of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Bata India, Indian Hotels Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank, Sunteck Realty, Angel One, Brightcom Group, GMM Pfaudler

Top Losers: Sterlite Technologies, M M T C, Sapphire Foods India, Intellect Design Arena, Birla Corporation

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.29%), Adani Power (up 7.86%), Shriram Finance (up 7.70%), NLC India (up 7.56%), Sunteck Realty (up 7.27%)

Top Losers: Sterlite Technologies (down 9.29%), Westlife Development (down 6.71%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 5.17%), M M T C (down 4.94%), Sapphire Foods India (down 4.69%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.29%), Adani Power (up 8.19%), Shriram Finance (up 7.65%), Bank Of India (up 7.26%), Olectra Greentech (up 7.16%)

Top Losers: Sterlite Technologies (down 9.25%), Westlife Development (down 7.09%), M M T C (down 4.86%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.62%), Sapphire Foods India (down 4.26%).

