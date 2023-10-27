Top gainers and losers today on 27 October, 2023: Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddys Laboratories, UPL among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 634.65 points, or 1.01, to settle at 63148.15, while the Nifty gained 190.0 points, or 1.01, to close at 18857.25.

The Nifty closed at 18,857.25, up by 1.01% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,076.15 and a low of 18,926.65. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 63,913.13 and 63,393.37, closing 1.01% up at 63,148.15, which was 634.65 points higher than the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 performed better as it closed 1.29% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12,390.7, up by 248.6 points or 2.01%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -2.58%

- In the last 1 month: -3.44%

- In the last 3 months: -3.16%

- In the last 6 months: 6.27%

- In the last 1 year: 7.33%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (up 3.16%), HCL Technologies (up 3.00%), Coal India (up 2.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.66%), and State Bank Of India (up 2.59%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.45%), UPL (down 0.43%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.21%), Asian Paints (down 0.17%), and ITC (down 0.14%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 42,280.15, with an intraday high of 42,840.15 and a low of 42,482.75. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.22%

- In the last 1 month: -4.12%

- In the last 3 months: -6.41%

- In the last 6 months: -0.58%

- In the last 1 year: 3.52%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on October 27, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 3.07%), HCL Technologies (up 3.01%), State Bank Of India (up 2.53%), Tata Motors (up 2.27%), NTPC (up 2.12%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 0.14%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.07%), ITC (down 0.03%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 3.16%), HCL Technologies (up 3.00%), Coal India (up 2.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.66%), State Bank Of India (up 2.59%)

Top Losers: Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.45%), UPL (down 0.43%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.21%), Asian Paints (down 0.17%), ITC (down 0.14%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance, Punjab National Bank, Trent, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Persistent Systems

Top Losers: Lupin, Container Corporation Of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Bata India, Indian Hotels Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank, Sunteck Realty, Angel One, Brightcom Group, GMM Pfaudler

Top Losers: Sterlite Technologies, M M T C, Sapphire Foods India, Intellect Design Arena, Birla Corporation

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.29%), Adani Power (up 7.86%), Shriram Finance (up 7.70%), NLC India (up 7.56%), Sunteck Realty (up 7.27%)

Top Losers: Sterlite Technologies (down 9.29%), Westlife Development (down 6.71%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 5.17%), M M T C (down 4.94%), Sapphire Foods India (down 4.69%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.29%), Adani Power (up 8.19%), Shriram Finance (up 7.65%), Bank Of India (up 7.26%), Olectra Greentech (up 7.16%)

Top Losers: Sterlite Technologies (down 9.25%), Westlife Development (down 7.09%), M M T C (down 4.86%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.62%), Sapphire Foods India (down 4.26%).

