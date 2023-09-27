Top gainers and losers today on 27 September, 2023: Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Titan Company, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19,664.7, up by 0.26% for the day. The Nifty reached a day high of 19,730.7 and a low of 19,554.0. The Sensex traded between 66,172.27 and 65,549.96, closing 0.26% up at 65,945.47, which was 173.22 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.87% up. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 12,552.15, up by 123.35 points or 0.98% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.97%

- In the last 1 month: 2.09%

- In the last 3 months: 4.74%

- In the last 6 months: 16.03%

- In the last 1 year: 15.89%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Larsen & Toubro (up 1.80%), Coal India (up 1.67%), ITC (up 1.51%), Cipla (up 1.45%), and LTI Mindtree (up 1.38%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 1.47%), Grasim Industries (down 1.31%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.92%), State Bank Of India (down 0.78%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.75%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,624.2 with an intraday high of 44,668.0 and a low of 44,182.5. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.78%

- In the last 1 month: 0.18%

- In the last 3 months: 1.03%

- In the last 6 months: 13.04%

- In the last 1 year: 16.2%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 27, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.70%), ITC (up 1.51%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.44%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.42%), and Reliance Industries (up 1.18%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 1.24%), State Bank Of India (down 0.81%), HDFC Bank (down 0.68%), ICICI Bank (down 0.57%), and Tata Steel (down 0.54%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.80%), Coal India (up 1.67%), ITC (up 1.51%), Cipla (up 1.45%), and LTI Mindtree (up 1.38%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 1.47%), Grasim Industries (down 1.31%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.92%), State Bank Of India (down 0.78%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.75%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Power Finance Corp, REC, Polycab India, Aditya Birla Capital, and Escorts Kubota

Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company, Trent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Container Corporation Of India, and Vodafone Idea

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: CE Info Systems, HFCL, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Allcargo Logistics, and Angel One

Top Losers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sterlite Technologies, CESC, Rain Industries, and Suzlon Energy

BSE:

Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 9.05%), CE Info Systems (up 7.01%), ITI (up 6.94%), Power Finance Corp (up 6.44%), and REC (up 6.30%)

Top Losers: Vedanta (down 6.74%), KIOCL (down 3.03%), Zensar Technologies (down 2.71%), Rallis India (down 2.69%), and Maharashtra Scooters (down 2.57%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: HLE Glascoat (up 9.82%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 8.78%), ITI (up 7.13%), CE Info Systems (up 6.95%), and Power Finance Corp (up 6.51%)

Top Losers: Vedanta (down 6.70%), Zensar Technologies (down 2.72%), Kennametal India (down 2.68%), Rallis India (down 2.65%), and Gujarat Gas Company (down 2.57%).

