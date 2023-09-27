Top gainers and losers today on 27 September, 2023: Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Titan Company, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 173.22 points, or 0.26, to settle at 65945.47, while the Nifty gained 51.75 points, or 0.26, to close at 19664.7.

The Nifty closed at 19,664.7, up by 0.26% for the day. The Nifty reached a day high of 19,730.7 and a low of 19,554.0. The Sensex traded between 66,172.27 and 65,549.96, closing 0.26% up at 65,945.47, which was 173.22 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.87% up. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 12,552.15, up by 123.35 points or 0.98% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: -0.97%

- In the last 1 month: 2.09%

- In the last 3 months: 4.74% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 16.03%

- In the last 1 year: 15.89%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Larsen & Toubro (up 1.80%), Coal India (up 1.67%), ITC (up 1.51%), Cipla (up 1.45%), and LTI Mindtree (up 1.38%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 1.47%), Grasim Industries (down 1.31%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.92%), State Bank Of India (down 0.78%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.75%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,624.2 with an intraday high of 44,668.0 and a low of 44,182.5. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.78%

- In the last 1 month: 0.18% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: 1.03%

- In the last 6 months: 13.04%

- In the last 1 year: 16.2% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 27, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.70%), ITC (up 1.51%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.44%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.42%), and Reliance Industries (up 1.18%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 1.24%), State Bank Of India (down 0.81%), HDFC Bank (down 0.68%), ICICI Bank (down 0.57%), and Tata Steel (down 0.54%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.80%), Coal India (up 1.67%), ITC (up 1.51%), Cipla (up 1.45%), and LTI Mindtree (up 1.38%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 1.47%), Grasim Industries (down 1.31%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.92%), State Bank Of India (down 0.78%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.75%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Power Finance Corp, REC, Polycab India, Aditya Birla Capital, and Escorts Kubota {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Gujarat Gas Company, Trent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Container Corporation Of India, and Vodafone Idea

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: CE Info Systems, HFCL, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Allcargo Logistics, and Angel One {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sterlite Technologies, CESC, Rain Industries, and Suzlon Energy

BSE:

Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 9.05%), CE Info Systems (up 7.01%), ITI (up 6.94%), Power Finance Corp (up 6.44%), and REC (up 6.30%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Vedanta (down 6.74%), KIOCL (down 3.03%), Zensar Technologies (down 2.71%), Rallis India (down 2.69%), and Maharashtra Scooters (down 2.57%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: HLE Glascoat (up 9.82%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 8.78%), ITI (up 7.13%), CE Info Systems (up 6.95%), and Power Finance Corp (up 6.51%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Vedanta (down 6.70%), Zensar Technologies (down 2.72%), Kennametal India (down 2.68%), Rallis India (down 2.65%), and Gujarat Gas Company (down 2.57%).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!