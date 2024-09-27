Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 September, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 264.27 points, or -0.31, to settle at 85836.12, while the Nifty lost 37.1 points, or -0.14, to close at 26216.05.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Overview: Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 26,216.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.14%. During the day, it reached a peak of 26,277.35 and a low of 26,151.4. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 85,978.25 and 85,474.58, ultimately closing 0.31% lower at 85,836.12, which is 264.27 points below its opening price.

In the broader market, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.24% higher. Small-cap stocks also showed resilience against the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,261.3, down by 19.3 points, or 0.1%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded returns as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 1.57%

- Last 1 Month: 4.71%

- Last 3 Months: 8.95%

- Last 6 Months: 18.41%

- Last 1 Year: 32.87%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index today included Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.43%), Cipla (up 3.13%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.65%), Coal India (up 1.89%), and Reliance Industries (up 1.88%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Power Grid Corporation of India (down 3.06%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.06%), HDFC Bank (down 1.73%), ICICI Bank (down 1.69%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.57%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 54,375.35, with an intraday high of 54,338.7 and a low of 53,763.2. Its performance over the recent periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 0.09%

- Last 1 Month: 4.99%

- Last 3 Months: 1.95%

- Last 6 Months: 15.08%

- Last 1 Year: 20.75%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 27, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.66%), Reliance Industries (up 1.72%), Titan Company (up 1.50%), HCL Technologies (up 1.31%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.10%).

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation of India (down 3.03%), ICICI Bank (down 1.83%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.74%), HDFC Bank (down 1.65%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.55%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.43%), Cipla (up 3.13%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.65%), Coal India (up 1.89%), Reliance Industries (up 1.88%).

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation of India (down 3.06%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.06%), HDFC Bank (down 1.73%), ICICI Bank (down 1.69%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.57%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Polycab India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Container Corporation of India.

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, HDFC Asset Management Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, L&T Technology Services.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Praj Industries, Exide Industries, NBCC India, NLC India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility.

Top Losers: Honasa Consumer, ITI, Intellect Design Arena, Cyient, Aavas Financiers.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Pfizer (up 7.49%), BASF India (up 7.09%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 6.91%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 6.54%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.43%).

Top Losers: Home First Finance Company India (down 6.57%), Shoppers Stop (down 6.48%), Macrotech Developers (down 6.11%), JSW Energy (down 4.93%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.76%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Balrampur Chini Mills (up 6.86%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 6.55%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.43%), SJVN (up 6.23%), Westlife Development (up 6.13%).

Top Losers: Home First Finance Company India (down 7.04%), Macrotech Developers (down 6.13%), Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (down 5.51%), Jai Balaji Industries (down 4.90%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.84%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 27 September, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.90
03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
8.4 (4.9%)

Tata Steel share price

166.50
03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics share price

293.35
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
3 (1.03%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,425.00
03:29 PM | 27 SEP 2024
105.4 (7.99%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

652.40
03:29 PM | 27 SEP 2024
39.9 (6.51%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:45 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,859.40
03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
165.75 (6.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,025.00-20.00
    Chennai
    77,031.00-20.00
    Delhi
    77,183.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    77,035.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.