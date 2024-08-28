Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 August, 2024: LTI Mindtree, Wipro, Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 73.8 points, or 0.09, to settle at 81711.76, while the Nifty gained 34.6 points, or 0.14, to close at 25017.75.

Published28 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers And Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 25017.75, up by 0.14%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 25129.6 and a low of 24964.65. The Sensex traded within the range of 82039.26 and 81578.32, closing 0.09% up at 81711.76, which was 73.8 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.03% up. Small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 19333.3, down by 13.55 points, or 0.07% lower.

Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.13%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.87%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.45%

- In the last 6 Months: 14.12%

- In the last 1 Year: 29.76%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were LTI Mindtree (up 6.54%), Wipro (up 3.37%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.61%), Indusind Bank (up 2.35%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.21%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Asian Paints (down 1.29%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.27%), Nestle India (down 1.15%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.12%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.06%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51278.75, with an intraday high of 51260.75 and a low of 51033.7. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.91%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.5%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.08%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.28%

- In the last 1 Year: 14.96%

Here is the list of stocks that are **top gainers and losers** during the 28 Aug 2024 trading session:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Wipro (up 3.38%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.20%), Indusind Bank (up 2.17%), Infosys (up 2.06%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.39%).

**Top Losers:** Asian Paints (down 1.24%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.11%), Nestle India (down 1.02%), Axis Bank (down 0.82%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.76%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** LTI Mindtree (up 6.54%), Wipro (up 3.37%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.61%), Indusind Bank (up 2.35%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.21%).

**Top Losers:** Asian Paints (down 1.29%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.27%), Nestle India (down 1.15%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.12%), Britannia Industries (down 1.06%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** L&T Technology Services, Coforge, Suzlon Energy, Mphasis, Alkem Laboratories.

**Top Losers:** Bandhan Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, NMDC, Bharat Forge.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Indian Energy Exchange, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, JBM Auto, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, PNB Housing Finance.

**Top Losers:** Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Central Depository Service India, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Tata Investment Corporation, Jyothy Labs.

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** LTI Mindtree (up 6.58%), Trent (up 5.31%), Granules India (up 5.19%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 4.95%), Engineers India (up 4.83%).

**Top Losers:** Tata Elxsi (down 8.23%), Equinox India Developments (down 6.95%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 5.29%), Just Dial (down 4.17%), Hindustan Zinc (down 3.96%).

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** LTI Mindtree (up 6.54%), Trent (up 5.42%), Engineers India (up 4.88%), Granules India (up 4.79%), Indian Energy Exchange (up 4.07%).

**Top Losers:** Tata Elxsi (down 8.29%), Kfin Technologies (down 6.51%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 5.59%), Just Dial (down 3.99%), Hindustan Zinc (down 3.96%).

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
