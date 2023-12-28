Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 December, 2023: Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21654.75, up by 0.57% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21801.45 and a low of 21678.0. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 72484.34 and 72137.45, closing 0.52% higher at 72038.43, which was 371.95 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.92% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 14933.35, up by 117.9 points or 0.79% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.48%

- In the last 1 month: 9.51%

- In the last 3 months: 11.57%

- In the last 6 months: 13.51%

- In the last 1 year: 20.19%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Coal India (up 4.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.75%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.68%), NTPC (up 2.56%), and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.52%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (down 1.18%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.73%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.73%), Eicher Motors (down 0.68%), and LTI Mindtree (down 0.54%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48282.2, with an intraday high of 48636.45 and a low of 48343.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.48%

- In the last 1 month: 10.64%

- In the last 3 months: 9.59%

- In the last 6 months: 8.49%

- In the last 1 year: 13.36%

In the trading session on December 28, 2023, the following stocks were the top gainers and losers:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.81%), NTPC (up 2.68%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.18%), Nestle India (up 2.02%), and Tata Motors (up 1.84%)

- Top losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 0.72%), Wipro (down 0.37%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.29%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), and Asian Paints (down 0.26%)

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 4.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.75%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.68%), NTPC (up 2.56%), and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.52%)

- Top losers: Adani Enterprises (down 1.18%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.73%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.73%), Eicher Motors (down 0.68%), and LTI Mindtree (down 0.54%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Steel Authority Of India, Tata Communications, Lupin, and MRF

- Top losers: Cummins India, Biocon, Vodafone Idea, Voltas, and Dalmia Bharat

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: KEI Industries, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Quess Corp, NBCC India, and GMM Pfaudler

- Top losers: Bharat Dynamics, CE Info Systems, Vardhaman Textiles, Cyient, and Delta Corp

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 9.43%), National Aluminium Company (up 9.33%), Gillette India (up 7.00%), Emami (up 6.56%), and Steel Authority Of India (up 6.50%)

- Top losers: Bharat Dynamics (down 3.85%), 3M India (down 3.49%), Tube Investments Of India (down 3.24%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 3.21%), and Zomato (down 3.03%)

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 9.38%), National Aluminium Company (up 9.12%), Suprajit Engineering (up 8.08%), Gillette India (up 7.18%), and BLS International Services (up 7.03%)

- Top losers: Bharat Dynamics (down 3.83%), 3M India (down 3.82%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 3.41%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (down 3.14%), and Zomato (down 3.03%).

