Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 February, 2025: HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance, Tech Mahindra, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1414.33 points, or -1.9, to settle at 74612.43, while the Nifty lost 420.35 points, or -1.86, to close at 22545.05.

Livemint
Published28 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,545.05, marking a decline of 1.86%. Intraday, the index reached a high of 22,450.35 and a low of 22,104.85. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within a range of 74,282.43 and 73,141.27, ultimately closing at 74,612.43, which represents a decrease of 1.9% and is 1,414.33 points below its opening price.

The midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 2.06% lower. Similarly, small cap stocks lagged behind, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended the session at 15,156.6, down by 456.4 points or 3.01%.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50's performance over different time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (up 1.86%), Shriram Finance (up 1.73%), Coal India (up 1.51%), Trent (up 0.96%), and Hindalco Industries (up 0.38%). Conversely, the top losers included Tech Mahindra (down 6.32%), Wipro (down 5.72%), Indusind Bank (down 5.41%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 5.19%), and Bharti Airtel (down 4.86%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,743.8, with an intraday high of 48,574.5 and a low of 48,078.7. The Bank Nifty's performance is summarized as follows:

Advertisement

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 28, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.86%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 6.19%), Wipro (down 5.77%), Indusind Bank (down 5.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 5.21%), Bharti Airtel (down 4.86%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.86%), Shriram Finance (up 1.73%), Coal India (up 1.51%), Trent (up 0.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.38%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 6.32%), Wipro (down 5.72%), Indusind Bank (down 5.41%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 5.19%), Bharti Airtel (down 4.86%)

Advertisement

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills, Au Small Finance Bank, Dixon Technologies (India), Alkem Laboratories, Lupin

Top Losers: Container Corporation Of India, Ashok Leyland, Mphasis, Petronet LNG, Suzlon Energy

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Five Star Business Finance, Tata Investment Corporation, Aditya Birla Real Estate, City Union Bank

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, Piramal Pharma, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Titagarh Rail Systems

BSE:

Top Gainers: TCI Express (up 6.54%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 5.39%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 5.28%), Thermax (up 5.08%), Nanavati Ventures (up 5.00%)

Top Losers: Granules India (down 9.09%), Triveni Turbines (down 7.60%), Zensar Technologies (down 7.55%), Saregama India (down 7.42%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 7.36%)

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Craftsman Automation (up 7.67%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 4.91%), Aether Industries (up 4.60%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (up 4.43%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 4.22%)

Top Losers: Granules India (down 8.91%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 7.70%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 7.50%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 7.44%), Zensar Technologies (down 7.43%).

The data presented is accurate as of the most recent trading session.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 28 February, 2025: HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance, Tech Mahindra, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:28 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App