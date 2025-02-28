Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 February, 2025: HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance, Tech Mahindra, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,545.05, marking a decline of 1.86%. Intraday, the index reached a high of 22,450.35 and a low of 22,104.85. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within a range of 74,282.43 and 73,141.27, ultimately closing at 74,612.43, which represents a decrease of 1.9% and is 1,414.33 points below its opening price.

The midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 2.06% lower. Similarly, small cap stocks lagged behind, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended the session at 15,156.6, down by 456.4 points or 3.01%.

The Nifty 50's performance over different time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (up 1.86%), Shriram Finance (up 1.73%), Coal India (up 1.51%), Trent (up 0.96%), and Hindalco Industries (up 0.38%). Conversely, the top losers included Tech Mahindra (down 6.32%), Wipro (down 5.72%), Indusind Bank (down 5.41%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 5.19%), and Bharti Airtel (down 4.86%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,743.8, with an intraday high of 48,574.5 and a low of 48,078.7. The Bank Nifty's performance is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 28, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.86%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 6.19%), Wipro (down 5.77%), Indusind Bank (down 5.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 5.21%), Bharti Airtel (down 4.86%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.86%), Shriram Finance (up 1.73%), Coal India (up 1.51%), Trent (up 0.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.38%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 6.32%), Wipro (down 5.72%), Indusind Bank (down 5.41%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 5.19%), Bharti Airtel (down 4.86%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills, Au Small Finance Bank, Dixon Technologies (India), Alkem Laboratories, Lupin

Top Losers: Container Corporation Of India, Ashok Leyland, Mphasis, Petronet LNG, Suzlon Energy

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Five Star Business Finance, Tata Investment Corporation, Aditya Birla Real Estate, City Union Bank

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, Piramal Pharma, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Titagarh Rail Systems

BSE:

Top Gainers: TCI Express (up 6.54%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 5.39%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 5.28%), Thermax (up 5.08%), Nanavati Ventures (up 5.00%)

Top Losers: Granules India (down 9.09%), Triveni Turbines (down 7.60%), Zensar Technologies (down 7.55%), Saregama India (down 7.42%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 7.36%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Craftsman Automation (up 7.67%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 4.91%), Aether Industries (up 4.60%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (up 4.43%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 4.22%)

Top Losers: Granules India (down 8.91%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 7.70%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 7.50%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 7.44%), Zensar Technologies (down 7.43%).