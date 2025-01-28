Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers And Losers** Today: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22829.15, reflecting an increase of 0.62%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23137.95 and a low of 22857.65. The Sensex, on the other hand, fluctuated between 76512.96 and 75622.88, closing at 75366.17, which represents an increase of 0.81%, or 613.6 points, from its opening value.

The Midcap index exhibited underperformance relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.52%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 16304.25, down by 288.25 points or 1.77%.

The Nifty 50's performance over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.29%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.9%

- In the last 3 Months: -5.67%

- In the last 6 Months: -7.56%

- In the last 1 Year: 5.62%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bajaj Finance (up 4.38%), Axis Bank (up 3.84%), Shriram Finance (up 3.64%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.34%), and Cipla (up 2.43%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 4.57%), Britannia Industries (down 2.31%), Grasim Industries (down 2.16%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.04%), and Bharat Electronics (down 1.88%). Additionally, the Bank Nifty concluded at 48064.65, with an intraday high of 49247.15 and a low of 48449.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time frames is detailed below:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.56%

- In the last 1 Month: -4.14%

- In the last 3 Months: -4.72%

- In the last 6 Months: -4.99%

- In the last 1 Year: 7.48%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 28, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.33%), Axis Bank (up 3.81%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.41%), HDFC Bank (up 2.54%), Tata Motors (up 2.29%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 4.35%), Wipro (down 1.35%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.16%), ITC (down 1.13%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.96%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.38%), Axis Bank (up 3.84%), Shriram Finance (up 3.64%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.34%), Cipla (up 2.43%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 4.57%), Britannia Industries (down 2.31%), Grasim Industries (down 2.16%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.04%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.88%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Ashok Leyland, Godrej Properties, IDFC First Bank, Aditya Birla Capital

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Dixon Technologies (India), Federal Bank, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, PB Fintech

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Data Patterns India, Creditaccess Grameen, PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank

Top Losers: Redington India, Firstsource Solutions, Triveni Turbines, Central Depository Service India, Graphite India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Sobha (up 9.24%), Balkrishna Industries (up 5.70%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 5.19%), TVS Motor Co (up 5.07%), Bank Of India (up 4.89%)

Top Losers: TTK Prestige (down 8.38%), Firstsource Solutions (down 7.44%), Petronet LNG (down 6.97%), Polyplex Corporation (down 6.24%), Capri Global Capital (down 6.17%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Jammu & Kashmir Bank (up 6.93%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 5.54%), Balkrishna Industries (up 5.35%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial (up 4.99%), Bank Of India (up 4.92%)

Top Losers: Redington India (down 9.31%), Firstsource Solutions (down 7.87%), Poly Medicure (down 6.72%), Jai Balaji Industries Ord T (down 6.66%), Triveni Turbines (down 6.59%).