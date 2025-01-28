Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 January, 2025: Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 613.6 points, or 0.81, to settle at 75366.17, while the Nifty gained 141.7 points, or 0.62, to close at 22829.15.

Livemint
Published28 Jan 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers And Losers** Today: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22829.15, reflecting an increase of 0.62%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23137.95 and a low of 22857.65. The Sensex, on the other hand, fluctuated between 76512.96 and 75622.88, closing at 75366.17, which represents an increase of 0.81%, or 613.6 points, from its opening value.

The Midcap index exhibited underperformance relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.52%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 16304.25, down by 288.25 points or 1.77%.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50's performance over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.29%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.9%

- In the last 3 Months: -5.67%

- In the last 6 Months: -7.56%

- In the last 1 Year: 5.62%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bajaj Finance (up 4.38%), Axis Bank (up 3.84%), Shriram Finance (up 3.64%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.34%), and Cipla (up 2.43%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 4.57%), Britannia Industries (down 2.31%), Grasim Industries (down 2.16%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.04%), and Bharat Electronics (down 1.88%). Additionally, the Bank Nifty concluded at 48064.65, with an intraday high of 49247.15 and a low of 48449.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time frames is detailed below:

Advertisement

- In the last 1 Week: 0.56%

- In the last 1 Month: -4.14%

- In the last 3 Months: -4.72%

- In the last 6 Months: -4.99%

- In the last 1 Year: 7.48%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 28, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.33%), Axis Bank (up 3.81%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.41%), HDFC Bank (up 2.54%), Tata Motors (up 2.29%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 4.35%), Wipro (down 1.35%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.16%), ITC (down 1.13%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.96%)

Advertisement

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.38%), Axis Bank (up 3.84%), Shriram Finance (up 3.64%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.34%), Cipla (up 2.43%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 4.57%), Britannia Industries (down 2.31%), Grasim Industries (down 2.16%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.04%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.88%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Ashok Leyland, Godrej Properties, IDFC First Bank, Aditya Birla Capital

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Dixon Technologies (India), Federal Bank, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, PB Fintech

Advertisement

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Data Patterns India, Creditaccess Grameen, PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank

Top Losers: Redington India, Firstsource Solutions, Triveni Turbines, Central Depository Service India, Graphite India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Sobha (up 9.24%), Balkrishna Industries (up 5.70%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 5.19%), TVS Motor Co (up 5.07%), Bank Of India (up 4.89%)

Top Losers: TTK Prestige (down 8.38%), Firstsource Solutions (down 7.44%), Petronet LNG (down 6.97%), Polyplex Corporation (down 6.24%), Capri Global Capital (down 6.17%)

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Jammu & Kashmir Bank (up 6.93%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 5.54%), Balkrishna Industries (up 5.35%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial (up 4.99%), Bank Of India (up 4.92%)

Top Losers: Redington India (down 9.31%), Firstsource Solutions (down 7.87%), Poly Medicure (down 6.72%), Jai Balaji Industries Ord T (down 6.66%), Triveni Turbines (down 6.59%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 28 January, 2025: Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts