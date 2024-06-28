Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 June, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Indusind Bank, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 210.45 points, or -0.27, to settle at 79243.18, while the Nifty lost 33.9 points, or -0.14, to close at 24044.5.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24044.5, down by 0.14%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24174.0 and a low of 23985.8. The Sensex traded between 79671.58 and 78905.89, closing 0.27% down at 79243.18, which was 210.45 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started