Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 June, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Indusind Bank, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 June, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Indusind Bank, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 210.45 points, or -0.27, to settle at 79243.18, while the Nifty lost 33.9 points, or -0.14, to close at 24044.5.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24044.5, down by 0.14%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24174.0 and a low of 23985.8. The Sensex traded between 79671.58 and 78905.89, closing 0.27% down at 79243.18, which was 210.45 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.44% up. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 18165.0, up by 152.7 points and 0.84% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.08%

- In the last 1 month: 4.81%

- In the last 3 months: 7.45%

- In the last 6 months: 10.15%

- In the last 1 year: 25.02%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were:

- Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.67%)

- Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.50%)

- Reliance Industries (up 2.28%)

- SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.95%)

- Tata Motors (up 1.82%)

The top losers in the Nifty index were:

- Indusind Bank (down 2.55%)

- Bharti Airtel (down 2.15%)

- Axis Bank (down 1.84%)

- ICICI Bank (down 1.66%)

- Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.53%)

The Bank Nifty ended at 52811.3, with an intraday high of 53030.3 and a low of 52242.3. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.14%

- In the last 1 month: 6.41%

- In the last 3 months: 10.96%

- In the last 6 months: 7.8%

- In the last 1 year: 16.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 28, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Reliance Industries (up 2.31%), Tata Motors (up 1.86%), Asian Paints (up 1.31%), Nestle India (up 0.98%), Wipro (up 0.82%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.61%), Axis Bank (down 2.05%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.80%), ICICI Bank (down 1.60%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.41%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.67%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.50%), Reliance Industries (up 2.28%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.95%), Tata Motors (up 1.82%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.55%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.15%), Axis Bank (down 1.84%), ICICI Bank (down 1.66%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.53%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Persistent Systems, Steel Authority Of India, MRF, Petronet LNG, Godrej Properties

Top Losers: Polycab India, Vodafone Idea, Cummins India, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Page Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: CEAT, IIFL Finance, Praj Industries, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, PVR Inox, Nippon Life, BLS International Services, CIE Automotive India

BSE:

Top Gainers: CEAT (up 8.76%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 7.78%), IIFL Finance (up 7.69%), Praj Industries (up 7.32%), Mahanagar Gas (up 7.02%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 6.12%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 4.11%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.95%), Polycab India (down 3.63%), Avenue Supermarts (down 3.55%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: CEAT (up 8.57%), IIFL Finance (up 7.87%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 7.40%), Praj Industries (up 7.35%), Mahanagar Gas (up 6.22%)

Top Losers: Samvardhana Motherson International (down 4.15%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.11%), Avenue Supermarts (down 3.74%), Polycab India (down 3.57%), Vodafone Idea (down 3.40%):

