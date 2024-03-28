Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 March, 2024: Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 655.04 points, or 0.9, to settle at 72996.31, while the Nifty gained 203.25 points, or 0.92, to close at 22123.65.
The Nifty index closed at 22123.65, recording a gain of 0.92% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22516.0 and a low of 22163.6. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 74190.31 and 73120.33, closing 0.9% higher at 72996.31, which was 655.04 points above the opening price.
