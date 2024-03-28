Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 March, 2024: Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 655.04 points, or 0.9, to settle at 72996.31, while the Nifty gained 203.25 points, or 0.92, to close at 22123.65.

The Nifty index closed at 22123.65, recording a gain of 0.92% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22516.0 and a low of 22163.6. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 74190.31 and 73120.33, closing 0.9% higher at 72996.31, which was 655.04 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a gain of 0.49%. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 15263.9, recording a gain of 6.55 points and a 0.04% increase.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns over different time periods:

- In the last 1 week: 1.18%

- In the last 1 month: 1.46%

- In the last 3 months: 2.26%

- In the last 6 months: 14.08%

- In the last 1 year: 31.38%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bajaj Finserv (up 3.87%), Grasim Industries (up 3.62%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.27%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.17%), and Eicher Motors (up 2.70%). On the other hand, the top losers were Axis Bank (down 0.54%), Reliance Industries (down 0.47%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.45%), Britannia Industries (down 0.18%), and HCL Technologies (down 0.17%).

The Bank Nifty index closed at 46785.95 after reaching an intraday high of 47440.45 and a low of 46827.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.81%

- In the last 1 month: 2.39%

- In the last 3 months: -2.98%

- In the last 6 months: 6.23%

- In the last 1 year: 18.94%

In the trading session of March 28, 2024, the top gainers and losers in different indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finserv (up 3.91%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.09%), State Bank Of India (up 2.53%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.26%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.21%)

- Top losers: Axis Bank (down 0.50%), Reliance Industries (down 0.37%), HCL Technologies (down 0.26%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.26%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finserv (up 3.87%), Grasim Industries (up 3.62%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.27%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.17%), Eicher Motors (up 2.70%)

- Top losers: Axis Bank (down 0.54%), Reliance Industries (down 0.47%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.45%), Britannia Industries (down 0.18%), HCL Technologies (down 0.17%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: LIC Housing Finance, Biocon, Indus Towers, United Breweries, Tata Communications

- Top losers: IDFC First Bank, Oberoi Realty, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD, Jubilant Foodworks

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Latent View Analytics, Century Textiles & Industries, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Piramal Pharma

- Top losers: IIFL Finance, Sonata Software, Metropolis Healthcare, Intellect Design Arena, Hindustan Copper

BSE:

- Top gainers: IFB Industries (up 9.78%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 8.61%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 6.32%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 6.26%), Relaxo Footwears (up 5.75%)

- Top losers: Torrent Power (down 5.27%), Oberoi Realty (down 5.23%), JM Financial (down 5.22%), Pfizer (down 4.83%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 3.67%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Latent View Analytics (up 9.88%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 8.23%), Go Fashion (India) (up 5.92%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 5.81%), Bank Of Maharashtra (up 5.41%)

- Top losers: JM Financial (down 4.96%), Torrent Power (down 4.37%), Safari Industries India (down 4.11%), NCC (down 3.43%), IIFL Finance (down 3.37%)

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on March 28, 2024.

