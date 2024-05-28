Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 May, 2024: Divis Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance Company, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 220.05 points, or -0.29, to settle at 75390.5, while the Nifty lost 44.3 points, or -0.19, to close at 22932.45.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22932.45, down by 0.19% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22998.55 and a low of 22858.5. The Sensex traded between 75585.4 and 75083.22, closing 0.29% lower at 75390.5, which was 220.05 points below the opening price.
