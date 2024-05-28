Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 May, 2024: Divis Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance Company, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 220.05 points, or -0.29, to settle at 75390.5, while the Nifty lost 44.3 points, or -0.19, to close at 22932.45.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22932.45, down by 0.19% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22998.55 and a low of 22858.5. The Sensex traded between 75585.4 and 75083.22, closing 0.29% lower at 75390.5, which was 220.05 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.81% lower. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 17019.65, down by 144.05 points and 0.85% lower.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.61%

- In the last 1 month: 1.1%

- In the last 3 months: 4.29%

- In the last 6 months: 15.1%

- In the last 1 year: 23.09%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Divis Laboratories (up 3.22%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.88%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.52%), Hero Motocorp (up 1.97%), and Grasim Industries (up 1.86%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.18%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.62%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.46%), Coal India (down 1.38%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.37%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49281.8, with an intraday high of 49511.15 and a low of 49043.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.29%

- In the last 1 month: -0.55%

- In the last 3 months: 6.94%

- In the last 6 months: 12.01%

- In the last 1 year: 10.92%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on May 28, 2024:

- Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 1.30%), Wipro (up 0.76%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.37%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.35%), and HCL Technologies (up 0.29%)

- Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.64%), NTPC (down 1.16%), Tata Motors (down 1.12%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.97%), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.95%)

- Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 3.22%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.88%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.52%), Hero Motocorp (up 1.97%), and Grasim Industries (up 1.86%)

- Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.18%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.62%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.46%), Coal India (down 1.38%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.37%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: HDFC Asset Management Company, Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, L&T Finance Holdings, Oberoi Realty

- Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Steel Authority Of India, Godrej Properties, Bharat Heavy Electricals

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Exide Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Aarti Industries, Blue Star

- Top Losers: Indian Overseas Bank, Affle India, Baheti Recycling Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, UCO Bank

- BSE:

- Top Gainers: 3M India (up 9.88%), Garware Technical Fibres (up 9.07%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (up 5.40%), Prism Johnson (up 4.88%), and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (up 4.09%)

- Top Losers: BHARAT DYNAMICS (down 5.86%), Elgi Equipments (down 5.78%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 5.09%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (down 4.90%), and Borosil Renewables (down 4.87%)

- NSE:

- Top Gainers: 3M India (up 9.61%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (up 5.54%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (up 5.06%), Prism Johnson (up 4.85%), and Newjaisa Technologies (up 4.30%)

- Top Losers: Inox Wind (down 9.99%), Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies (down 8.52%), Master Components (down 8.26%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (down 5.92%), and Elgi Equipments (down 5.74%)

These are the latest updates on the stock market for today.

