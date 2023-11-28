Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 28 November, 2023: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, ITC among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top gainers and losers today on 28 November, 2023: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, ITC among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 204.16 points, or 0.31, to settle at 65970.04, while the Nifty gained 95.0 points, or 0.48, to close at 19794.7.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,794.7, up by 0.48%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,916.85 and a low of 19,800.0. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 66,256.2 and 65,906.65, closing 0.31% higher at 65,970.04, which was 204.16 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 performed better, closing 0.64% higher. However, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13,827.5, up by 41.4 points and 0.3% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.57%

- In the last 1 month: 3.95%

- In the last 3 months: 3.06%

- In the last 6 months: 6.98%

- In the last 1 year: 7.19%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (up 8.90%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.30%), Tata Motors (up 3.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.39%), and Coal India (up 2.75%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.64%), ITC (down 0.58%), Eicher Motors (down 0.58%), Cipla (down 0.53%), and ICICI Bank (down 0.42%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,769.1, with an intraday high of 43,960.3 and a low of 43,739.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.48%

- In the last 1 month: 2.0%

- In the last 3 months: -1.34%

- In the last 6 months: -0.93%

- In the last 1 year: 2.04%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indexes during the trading session on November 28, 2023:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.56%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.32%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.11%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.49%), NTPC (up 1.46%)

Top losers: ITC (down 0.58%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.42%), ICICI Bank (down 0.33%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.19%), HDFC Bank (down 0.16%)

Nifty:

Top gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 8.90%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.30%), Tata Motors (up 3.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.39%), Coal India (up 2.75%)

Top losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.64%), ITC (down 0.58%), Eicher Motors (down 0.58%), Cipla (down 0.53%), ICICI Bank (down 0.42%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, NMDC, Max Financial Services, ACC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Top losers: Tata Communications, Bharat Forge, Aurobindo Pharma, Polycab India, Abbott India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, NBCC India, Brigade Enterprises, Century Textiles & Industries, Birla Corporation

Top losers: Suzlon Energy, Amber Enterprises India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Jindal Stainless, Metro Brands

BSE:

Top gainers: Adani Wilmar (up 9.96%), Adani Enterprises (up 8.66%), The New India Assurance Company (up 7.93%), Prism Johnson (up 7.51%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 7.11%)

Top losers: Raymond (down 4.27%), Amber Enterprises India (down 4.11%), Suzlon Energy (down 3.92%), Jindal Stainless (down 3.73%), Eclerx Services (down 3.70%)

NSE:

Top gainers: Adani Wilmar (up 9.94%), Adani Enterprises (up 8.90%), BSE (up 8.20%), The New India Assurance Company (up 8.18%), Prism Johnson (up 7.57%)

Top losers: Raymond (down 4.17%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.06%), Amber Enterprises India (down 3.99%), Eclerx Services (down 3.79%), Jindal Stainless (down 3.66%).

