Top gainers and losers today on 28 November, 2023: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, ITC among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19,794.7, up by 0.48%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,916.85 and a low of 19,800.0. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 66,256.2 and 65,906.65, closing 0.31% higher at 65,970.04, which was 204.16 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 performed better, closing 0.64% higher. However, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13,827.5, up by 41.4 points and 0.3% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 0.57%

- In the last 1 month: 3.95%

- In the last 3 months: 3.06% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 6.98%

- In the last 1 year: 7.19%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (up 8.90%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.30%), Tata Motors (up 3.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.39%), and Coal India (up 2.75%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.64%), ITC (down 0.58%), Eicher Motors (down 0.58%), Cipla (down 0.53%), and ICICI Bank (down 0.42%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,769.1, with an intraday high of 43,960.3 and a low of 43,739.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.48%

- In the last 1 month: 2.0% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: -1.34%

- In the last 6 months: -0.93%

- In the last 1 year: 2.04% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indexes during the trading session on November 28, 2023:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.56%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.32%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.11%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.49%), NTPC (up 1.46%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top losers: ITC (down 0.58%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.42%), ICICI Bank (down 0.33%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.19%), HDFC Bank (down 0.16%)

Nifty:

Top gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 8.90%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.30%), Tata Motors (up 3.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.39%), Coal India (up 2.75%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.64%), ITC (down 0.58%), Eicher Motors (down 0.58%), Cipla (down 0.53%), ICICI Bank (down 0.42%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, NMDC, Max Financial Services, ACC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top losers: Tata Communications, Bharat Forge, Aurobindo Pharma, Polycab India, Abbott India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, NBCC India, Brigade Enterprises, Century Textiles & Industries, Birla Corporation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top losers: Suzlon Energy, Amber Enterprises India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Jindal Stainless, Metro Brands

BSE:

Top gainers: Adani Wilmar (up 9.96%), Adani Enterprises (up 8.66%), The New India Assurance Company (up 7.93%), Prism Johnson (up 7.51%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 7.11%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top losers: Raymond (down 4.27%), Amber Enterprises India (down 4.11%), Suzlon Energy (down 3.92%), Jindal Stainless (down 3.73%), Eclerx Services (down 3.70%)

NSE:

Top gainers: Adani Wilmar (up 9.94%), Adani Enterprises (up 8.90%), BSE (up 8.20%), The New India Assurance Company (up 8.18%), Prism Johnson (up 7.57%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top losers: Raymond (down 4.17%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.06%), Amber Enterprises India (down 3.99%), Eclerx Services (down 3.79%), Jindal Stainless (down 3.66%).

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.