Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 November, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, SBI Life Insurance Company, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1190.34 points, or -1.48, to settle at 80234.08, while the Nifty lost 360.75 points, or -1.49, to close at 24274.9.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,274.9, reflecting a decline of 1.49%. During the course of the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,345.75 and a low of 23,873.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,447.4 and 78,918.92, ultimately closing at 80,234.08, which represents a decrease of 1.48% and is 1,190.34 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 registering a minor decline of 0.44%. In contrast, small-cap stocks demonstrated stronger performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 closed at 18,502.85, marking an increase of 8.7 points, or 0.05% higher.

The Nifty 50 has displayed the following returns over various time frames:

- In the last week: 2.42%

- In the last month: -1.74%

- In the last three months: -4.54%

- In the last six months: 4.49%

- In the last year: 20.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index today were Adani Enterprises (up 1.64%), Shriram Finance (up 0.82%), State Bank of India (up 0.57%), and Cipla (up 0.11%). Conversely, the top losers included SBI Life Insurance Company (down 5.10%), Infosys (down 3.53%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.53%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.36%), and Bajaj Finance (down 2.92%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,301.8, having reached an intraday high of 52,760.2 and a low of 51,782.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: 3.06%

- In the last month: 1.28%

- In the last three months: 1.5%

- In the last six months: 5.64%

- In the last year: 18.31%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 28, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** State Bank of India (up 0.55%)

**Top Losers:** Infosys (down 3.46%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.36%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.84%), HCL Technologies (down 2.54%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.28%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Adani Enterprises (up 1.64%), Shriram Finance (up 0.82%), State Bank of India (up 0.57%), Cipla (up 0.11%)

**Top Losers:** SBI Life Insurance Company (down 5.10%), Infosys (down 3.53%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.53%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.36%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.92%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** L&T Finance, PB Fintech, Container Corporation of India, Polycab India, Oberoi Realty

**Top Losers:** Max Healthcare Institute, Mphasis, Oracle Financial Services Software, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Persistent Systems

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Honasa Consumer, ITI, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Graphite India

**Top Losers:** Amber Enterprises India, Triveni Turbines, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Shree Renuka Sugars

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** ITI (up 7.13%), HLE Glascoat (up 7.03%), Adani Power (up 6.95%), Aegis Logistics (up 6.72%), Heg (up 5.81%)

**Top Losers:** Amber Enterprises India (down 7.44%), Uflex (down 7.02%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 5.15%), Max Financial Services (down 4.99%), Triveni Turbines (down 4.64%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Honasa Consumer (up 9.99%), ITI (up 7.28%), Adani Power (up 7.26%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (up 6.86%), Aegis Logistics (up 6.54%)