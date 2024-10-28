Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 October, 2024: Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 602.75 points, or 0.76, to settle at 79402.29, while the Nifty gained 158.35 points, or 0.65, to close at 24180.8.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index concluded trading at 24,180.8, reflecting an increase of 0.65%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,492.6 and a low of 24,134.9. The Sensex fluctuated between 80,539.81 and 79,418.82, closing at 79,402.29, which represents a gain of 0.76%, amounting to 602.75 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.81%. Additionally, small-cap stocks surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17,847.9, marking an increase of 214.4 points, or 1.2%.

In terms of performance, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: -1.76%

- In the last month: -5.68%

- In the last three months: -1.98%

- In the last six months: 7.51%

- In the last year: 27.19%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Shriram Finance (up 5.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.91%), ICICI Bank (up 2.98%), Eicher Motors (up 2.81%), and Wipro (up 2.79%). Conversely, the top losers were Coal India (down 4.22%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.91%), Axis Bank (down 1.49%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.07%), and Hero Motocorp (down 0.91%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,787.45, having reached an intraday high of 51,589.15 and a low of 51,012.55. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last week: -1.28%

- In the last month: -3.17%

- In the last three months: -0.21%

- In the last six months: 3.79%

- In the last year: 19.19%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 28, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 2.96%), Wipro (up 2.87%), Tata Steel (up 2.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.36%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.28%).

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 1.43%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.08%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.72%), HDFC Bank (down 0.48%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.12%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 5.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.91%), ICICI Bank (up 2.98%), Eicher Motors (up 2.81%), Wipro (up 2.79%).

Top Losers: Coal India (down 4.22%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.91%), Axis Bank (down 1.49%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.07%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.91%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, Suzlon Energy, NMDC, Indus Towers.

Top Losers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Sundaram Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Forge.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Copper, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, NBCC India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Redington India.

Top Losers: Mahanagar Gas, PNB Housing Finance, JBM Auto, R R Kabel, Triveni Turbines.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Bandhan Bank (up 9.92%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.56%), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 7.48%), Anupam Rasayan India (up 6.92%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 6.73%).

Top Losers: IFB Industries (down 9.75%), Interglobe Aviation (down 8.00%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 6.66%), Mahanagar Gas (down 5.22%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 5.21%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Bandhan Bank (up 9.87%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 9.21%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.70%), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 7.61%), Canara Bank (up 6.84%).

Top Losers: Interglobe Aviation (down 8.03%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 6.69%), Mahanagar Gas (down 5.45%), Craftsman Automation (down 5.19%), Grindwell Norton (down 5.07%).

