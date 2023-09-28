Top gainers and losers today on 28 September, 2023: Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 610.37 points, or -0.92, to settle at 66118.69, while the Nifty lost 192.9 points, or -0.98, to close at 19716.45.
The Nifty closed at 19,716.45, down by 0.98%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,766.65 and a low of 19,492.1. The Sensex traded between 66,406.01 and 65,423.39, closing 0.92% down at 66,118.69, which was 610.37 points below the opening price.
