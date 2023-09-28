Hello User
Top gainers and losers today on 28 September, 2023: Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top gainers and losers today on 28 September, 2023: Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 610.37 points, or -0.92, to settle at 66118.69, while the Nifty lost 192.9 points, or -0.98, to close at 19716.45.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,716.45, down by 0.98%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,766.65 and a low of 19,492.1. The Sensex traded between 66,406.01 and 65,423.39, closing 0.92% down at 66,118.69, which was 610.37 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.73% down. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12,675.5, down by 51.75 points and 0.41% lower.

Here are the returns of the Nifty 50 in various time periods:

- In the last 1 week: -1.23%

- In the last 1 month: 1.0%

- In the last 3 months: 1.62%

- In the last 6 months: 15.03%

- In the last 1 year: 15.66%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Larsen & Toubro (up 1.52%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.70%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.59%), Axis Bank (up 0.56%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.11%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (down 4.59%), Asian Paints (down 3.98%), LTI Mindtree (down 3.16%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.73%), and Wipro (down 2.48%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,588.3, with an intraday high of 44,756.8 and a low of 44,248.2. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.76%

- In the last 1 month: -0.47%

- In the last 3 months: -1.04%

- In the last 6 months: 11.92%

- In the last 1 year: 17.28%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on September 28, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.69%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.73%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.59%), Axis Bank (up 0.39%), State Bank Of India (up 0.08%)

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 4.59%), Asian Paints (down 3.97%), Wipro (down 2.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.10%), Infosys (down 1.91%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.52%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.70%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.59%), Axis Bank (up 0.56%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.11%)

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 4.59%), Asian Paints (down 3.98%), LTI Mindtree (down 3.16%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.73%), Wipro (down 2.48%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Biocon, Tata Communications, Lupin

- Top Losers: Cummins India, Escorts Kubota, Honeywell Automation India, Mphasis, Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, CE Info Systems, DCM Shriram, Indian Overseas Bank, PNB Housing Finance

- Top Losers: Angel One, Birlasoft, Canfin Homes, IDFC, City Union Bank

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 8.53%), Finolex Cables (up 7.47%), CE Info Systems (up 7.40%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.12%), Saregama India (up 4.65%)

- Top Losers: Berger Paints India (down 5.68%), Tech Mahindra (down 4.59%), Apar Industries (down 4.27%), Happiest Minds Technologies (down 4.17%), Indian Bank (down 4.07%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 8.24%), CE Info Systems (up 7.41%), Finolex Cables (up 6.73%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.19%), SJVN (up 3.58%)

- Top Losers: Berger Paints India (down 5.66%), Tech Mahindra (down 4.59%), Apar Industries (down 4.52%), Keystone Realtors (down 4.34%), Hindustan Zinc (down 4.20%).

28 Sep 2023
