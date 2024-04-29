Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 April, 2024: ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,419.95, recording a gain of 1.0% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,655.8 and a low of 22,441.9. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,721.15 and 73,922.34, closing at 73,730.16, which was 941.12 points higher than the opening price, representing a gain of 1.28%.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.5% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16,981.3, recording a gain of 36.55 points and a 0.22% increase, also underperforming the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.42%

- In the last 1 month: 0.85%

- In the last 3 months: 4.21%

- In the last 6 months: 18.35%

- In the last 1 year: 24.83%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were ICICI Bank (up 4.72%), State Bank Of India (up 3.14%), Indusind Bank (up 2.82%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.72%), and Axis Bank (up 2.56%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HCL Technologies (down 5.87%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.64%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.39%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.17%), and LTI Mindtree (down 0.92%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 48,201.05, reaching an intraday high of 49,473.6 and a low of 48,342.7. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 3.21%

- In the last 1 month: 3.96%

- In the last 3 months: 8.84%

- In the last 6 months: 14.92%

- In the last 1 year: 14.09%

For the trading session on April 29, 2024, the top gainers and losers in different indices are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: ICICI Bank (up 4.67%), State Bank Of India (up 3.09%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.93%), Indusind Bank (up 2.90%), and Axis Bank (up 2.47%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 5.79%), ITC (down 0.44%), Wipro (down 0.37%), and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.01%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: ICICI Bank (up 4.72%), State Bank Of India (up 3.14%), Indusind Bank (up 2.82%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.72%), and Axis Bank (up 2.56%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 5.87%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.64%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.39%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.17%), and LTI Mindtree (down 0.92%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Max Healthcare Institute, Aditya Birla Capital, Yes Bank, and L&T FINANCE ORD

- Top losers: Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Max Financial Services, and Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Tejas Networks, JBM Auto, BLS International Services, Intellect Design Arena, and Praj Industries

- Top losers: Raymond, IDFC, Data Patterns India, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Exide Industries

BSE:

- Top gainers: Aegis Logistics (up 9.70%), Tejas Networks (up 8.74%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 7.06%), KPIT Technologies (up 6.57%), and Au Small Finance Bank (up 6.52%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 5.79%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Raymond (down 4.87%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 4.85%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.60%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Aegis Logistics (up 9.52%), Tejas Networks (up 8.71%), JBM Auto (up 7.11%), KPIT Technologies (up 6.50%), and Au Small Finance Bank (up 6.36%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 5.87%), Craftsman Automation (down 5.57%), Raymond (down 5.00%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.64%)

Source: Livemint (BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers)

