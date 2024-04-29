Active Stocks
Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 April, 2024: ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 941.12 points, or 1.28, to settle at 73730.16, while the Nifty gained 223.45 points, or 1.0, to close at 22419.95.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22,419.95, recording a gain of 1.0% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,655.8 and a low of 22,441.9. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,721.15 and 73,922.34, closing at 73,730.16, which was 941.12 points higher than the opening price, representing a gain of 1.28%.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.5% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16,981.3, recording a gain of 36.55 points and a 0.22% increase, also underperforming the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.42%

- In the last 1 month: 0.85%

- In the last 3 months: 4.21%

- In the last 6 months: 18.35%

- In the last 1 year: 24.83%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were ICICI Bank (up 4.72%), State Bank Of India (up 3.14%), Indusind Bank (up 2.82%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.72%), and Axis Bank (up 2.56%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HCL Technologies (down 5.87%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.64%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.39%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.17%), and LTI Mindtree (down 0.92%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 48,201.05, reaching an intraday high of 49,473.6 and a low of 48,342.7. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 3.21%

- In the last 1 month: 3.96%

- In the last 3 months: 8.84%

- In the last 6 months: 14.92%

- In the last 1 year: 14.09%

For the trading session on April 29, 2024, the top gainers and losers in different indices are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: ICICI Bank (up 4.67%), State Bank Of India (up 3.09%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.93%), Indusind Bank (up 2.90%), and Axis Bank (up 2.47%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 5.79%), ITC (down 0.44%), Wipro (down 0.37%), and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.01%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: ICICI Bank (up 4.72%), State Bank Of India (up 3.14%), Indusind Bank (up 2.82%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.72%), and Axis Bank (up 2.56%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 5.87%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.64%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.39%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.17%), and LTI Mindtree (down 0.92%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Max Healthcare Institute, Aditya Birla Capital, Yes Bank, and L&T FINANCE ORD

- Top losers: Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Max Financial Services, and Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Tejas Networks, JBM Auto, BLS International Services, Intellect Design Arena, and Praj Industries

- Top losers: Raymond, IDFC, Data Patterns India, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Exide Industries

BSE:

- Top gainers: Aegis Logistics (up 9.70%), Tejas Networks (up 8.74%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 7.06%), KPIT Technologies (up 6.57%), and Au Small Finance Bank (up 6.52%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 5.79%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Raymond (down 4.87%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 4.85%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.60%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Aegis Logistics (up 9.52%), Tejas Networks (up 8.71%), JBM Auto (up 7.11%), KPIT Technologies (up 6.50%), and Au Small Finance Bank (up 6.36%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 5.87%), Craftsman Automation (down 5.57%), Raymond (down 5.00%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.64%)

Source: Livemint (BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers)

More Less
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 04:03 PM IST
