Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 August, 2024: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 349.05 points, or 0.43, to settle at 81785.56, while the Nifty gained 99.6 points, or 0.4, to close at 25052.35.

Published29 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 25,052.35, marking an increase of 0.4%. During the trading session, Nifty touched a day high of 25,192.9 and a low of 24,998.5. The Sensex traded within the range of 82,285.83 and 81,682.78, ultimately closing 0.43% higher at 81,785.56, which was 349.05 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.43% down. Similarly, small-cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,319.75, down by 105.2 points or 0.54%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.28%

- In the last 1 Month: 1.18%

- In the last 3 Months: 10.67%

- In the last 6 Months: 14.31%

- In the last 1 Year: 29.91%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (up 4.38%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.38%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.37%), and Britannia Industries (up 2.25%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index included Grasim Industries (down 1.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.44%), JSW Steel (down 1.01%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.97%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.78%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,143.85, with an intraday high of 51,368.95 and a low of 50,984.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over various periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.27%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.55%

- In the last 3 Months: 5.41%

- In the last 6 Months: 10.85%

- In the last 1 Year: 14.9%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 29 August 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Tata Motors (up 4.19%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.41%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.41%), HCL Technologies (up 1.72%), ITC (up 1.57%)

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.11%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.85%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.74%), Tata Steel (down 0.46%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.36%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Tata Motors (up 4.38%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.38%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.37%), Britannia Industries (up 2.25%)

**Top Losers:** Grasim Industries (down 1.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.44%), JSW Steel (down 1.01%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.97%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.78%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** L&T Technology Services, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vodafone Idea, Persistent Systems, AU Small Finance Bank

**Top Losers:** Tube Investments of India, Max Financial Services, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy, Oracle Financial Services Software

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Gujarat State Petronet, Sonata Software, PNB Housing Finance, Amber Enterprises India, KEC International

**Top Losers:** Welspun Living, Central Depository Service India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Data Patterns India, Tanla Platforms

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** TV18 Broadcast (up 7.66%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 5.94%), Whirlpool of India (up 5.79%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 5.37%), Finolex Industries (up 5.31%)

**Top Losers:** Welspun Living (down 5.37%), EPL (down 4.41%), Eighty Jewell-MT (down 3.85%), Jamna Auto Industries (down 3.75%), Tata Elxsi (down 3.68%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** TV18 Broadcast (up 7.68%), Whirlpool of India (up 5.83%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 5.79%), Concord Biotech (up 5.77%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 5.71%)

**Top Losers:** Welspun Living (down 5.19%), EPL (down 4.23%), Central Depository Service India (down 4.14%), Tata Elxsi (down 3.71%), Kfin Technologies (down 3.63%)

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
