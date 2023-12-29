comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 December, 2023: Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 December, 2023: Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 170.12 points, or -0.23, to settle at 72410.38, while the Nifty lost 47.3 points, or -0.22, to close at 21778.7.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21778.7, down by 0.22%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21770.3 and a low of 21676.9. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 72417.01 and 72082.64, closing 0.23% down at 72410.38, which was 170.12 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed with a 0.6% increase, while the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15051.25, up by 92.4 points and 0.61% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown positive returns in the past periods: 1.72% in the last week, 8.06% in the last month, 10.58% in the last three months, 13.17% in the last six months, and 19.38% in the last year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (up 4.40%), Tata Motors (up 3.46%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.40%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.39%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.26%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.25%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.56%), State Bank Of India (down 1.44%), Coal India (down 1.30%), and Infosys (down 1.26%).

The bank nifty closed at 48508.55, with an intraday high of 48477.7 and a low of 48091.85. The bank nifty has shown the following performances in the past periods: 1.61% in the last week, 8.28% in the last month, 8.23% in the last three months, 7.84% in the last six months, and 11.57% in the last year.

In the trading session on December 29, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.52%), Nestle India (up 1.35%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.12%), Tata Steel (up 0.98%), and Bajaj Finance (up 0.76%).

Top Losers: State Bank Of India (down 1.41%), Infosys (down 1.29%), Titan Company (down 1.09%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.05%), and Indusind Bank (down 1.03%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Consumer (up 4.40%), Tata Motors (up 3.46%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.40%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.39%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.26%).

Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.25%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.56%), State Bank Of India (down 1.44%), Coal India (down 1.30%), and Infosys (down 1.26%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Indus Towers, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, MRF, and Aditya Birla Capital.

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tata Communications, Persistent Systems, Lupin, and Jubilant Foodworks.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Avanti Feeds, RBL Bank, Anupam Rasayan India, and Granules India.

Top Losers: Eid Parry India, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, GMM Pfaudler, and NBCC India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.64%), TVS Holdings (up 7.49%), Indus Towers (up 7.18%), Emami (up 6.08%), and Godrej Industries (up 5.67%).

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 4.56%), Privi Speciality Chemicals (down 4.31%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.33%), Oil India (down 2.70%), and Indiamart Intermesh (down 2.65%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Olectra Greentech (up 8.04%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.85%), Indus Towers (up 6.96%), 3M India (up 6.32%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 5.83%).

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 4.49%), BLS International Services (down 3.34%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.25%), Go Fashion (India) (down 3.03%), and Oil India (down 2.76%).

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Dec 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App