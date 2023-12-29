Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 December, 2023: Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21778.7, down by 0.22%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21770.3 and a low of 21676.9. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 72417.01 and 72082.64, closing 0.23% down at 72410.38, which was 170.12 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed with a 0.6% increase, while the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15051.25, up by 92.4 points and 0.61% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown positive returns in the past periods: 1.72% in the last week, 8.06% in the last month, 10.58% in the last three months, 13.17% in the last six months, and 19.38% in the last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (up 4.40%), Tata Motors (up 3.46%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.40%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.39%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.26%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.25%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.56%), State Bank Of India (down 1.44%), Coal India (down 1.30%), and Infosys (down 1.26%).

The bank nifty closed at 48508.55, with an intraday high of 48477.7 and a low of 48091.85. The bank nifty has shown the following performances in the past periods: 1.61% in the last week, 8.28% in the last month, 8.23% in the last three months, 7.84% in the last six months, and 11.57% in the last year.

In the trading session on December 29, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.52%), Nestle India (up 1.35%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.12%), Tata Steel (up 0.98%), and Bajaj Finance (up 0.76%).

Top Losers: State Bank Of India (down 1.41%), Infosys (down 1.29%), Titan Company (down 1.09%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.05%), and Indusind Bank (down 1.03%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Consumer (up 4.40%), Tata Motors (up 3.46%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.40%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.39%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.26%).

Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.25%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.56%), State Bank Of India (down 1.44%), Coal India (down 1.30%), and Infosys (down 1.26%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Indus Towers, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, MRF, and Aditya Birla Capital.

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tata Communications, Persistent Systems, Lupin, and Jubilant Foodworks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Avanti Feeds, RBL Bank, Anupam Rasayan India, and Granules India.

Top Losers: Eid Parry India, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, GMM Pfaudler, and NBCC India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BSE:

Top Gainers: Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.64%), TVS Holdings (up 7.49%), Indus Towers (up 7.18%), Emami (up 6.08%), and Godrej Industries (up 5.67%).

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 4.56%), Privi Speciality Chemicals (down 4.31%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.33%), Oil India (down 2.70%), and Indiamart Intermesh (down 2.65%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE:

Top Gainers: Olectra Greentech (up 8.04%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 7.85%), Indus Towers (up 6.96%), 3M India (up 6.32%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 5.83%).

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 4.49%), BLS International Services (down 3.34%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.25%), Go Fashion (India) (down 3.03%), and Oil India (down 2.76%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!