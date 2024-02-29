Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 February, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21,951.15, up by 0.14% for the day. It reached a high of 22,060.55 and a low of 21,860.65. The Sensex traded between 72,730.0 and 72,099.32, closing at 72,304.88, up by 0.27% and 195.42 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.94% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,875.15, up by 101.05 points and 0.64% higher.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.99%

- In the last 1 month: 1.19%

- In the last 3 months: 9.46%

- In the last 6 months: 13.72%

- In the last 1 year: 27.12%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (up 2.06%), Tata Consumer (up 1.89%), Indusind Bank (up 1.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.62%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.62%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 4.10%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.41%), LTI Mindtree (down 2.02%), Eicher Motors (down 1.85%), and UPL (down 1.30%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45,963.15, with an intraday high of 46,329.65 and a low of 45,661.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.63%

- In the last 1 month: 1.57%

- In the last 3 months: 3.56%

- In the last 6 months: 3.73%

- In the last 1 year: 14.62%

Moving on to the specific stocks, the top gainers in the Sensex were Indusind Bank (up 1.81%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.73%), Asian Paints (up 1.13%), Nestle India (up 1.12%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.07%). Meanwhile, the top losers in the Sensex were Tata Motors (down 0.73%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.59%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.57%), ITC (down 0.51%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.42%).

For the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were REC, Indus Towers, Gujarat Gas Company, Power Finance Corp, and Indian Hotels Company. The top losers were HDFC Asset Management Company, Mphasis, Jubilant Foodworks, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Abbott India.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Triveni Turbines, Hindustan Copper, Kalyan Jewellers India, Suzlon Energy, and Intellect Design Arena. The top losers were Global Health, Birla Corporation, Sonata Software, Angel One, and CIE Automotive India.

Lastly, in the BSE, the top gainers were Infibeam Avenues, Berger Paints India, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, and Triveni Turbines. The top losers were KSB, Max Healthcare Institute, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Rail Vikas Nigam, and Global Health.

In the NSE, the top gainers were Infibeam Avenues, Berger Paints India, Ingersoll-Rand India, Triveni Turbines, and Aptus Value Housing Finance India. The top losers were Max Healthcare Institute, KSB, Rail Vikas Nigam, Global Health, and Prestige Estates Projects.

