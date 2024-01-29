Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 January, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Reliance Industries, Cipla, ITC among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21352.6, registering a gain of 1.8% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21763.25 and a low of 21429.6. On the other hand, the Sensex traded within the range of 72010.22 and 70880.54, closing 1.76% higher at 70700.67, which was 1240.9 points above the opening price.

In terms of sector performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 2.29% higher. However, small-cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15409.4, up by 229.15 points or 1.49%.

Looking at the historical returns of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.37%

- In the last 1 month: 0.05%

- In the last 3 months: 13.59%

- In the last 6 months: 10.06%

- In the last 1 year: 23.19%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.88%), Reliance Industries (up 7.02%), Coal India (up 6.01%), Adani Enterprises (up 5.91%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.39%). On the other hand, the top losers were Cipla (down 2.39%), ITC (down 1.28%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.84%), Infosys (down 0.75%), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%).

Moving on to the Bank Nifty, it ended at 44866.15, with an intraday high of 45660.35 and a low of 45110.9. The Bank Nifty has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.06%

- In the last 1 month: -5.8%

- In the last 3 months: 5.7%

- In the last 6 months: -0.35%

- In the last 1 year: 12.64%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers for the trading session on January 29, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Reliance Industries (up 6.86%), Tata Motors (up 3.62%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.40%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 3.18%)

- Top Losers: ITC (down 1.20%), Infosys (down 0.89%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.53%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.18%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.88%), Reliance Industries (up 7.02%), Coal India (up 6.01%), Adani Enterprises (up 5.91%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.39%)

- Top Losers: Cipla (down 2.39%), ITC (down 1.28%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.84%), Infosys (down 0.75%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Power Finance Corp, REC, MRF, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Hotels Company

- Top Losers: United Breweries, Au Small Finance Bank, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Welspun Living, M M T C, Amber Enterprises India, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Rain Industries

- Top Losers: Devyani International, Tanla Platforms, PNB Housing Finance, Anupam Rasayan India, Intellect Design Arena

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Welspun Living (up 9.31%), NCC (up 8.99%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 8.19%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 8.06%), Castrol India (up 8.06%)

- Top Losers: SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 5.82%), Asahi India Glass (down 5.15%), CEAT (down 3.86%), Devyani International (down 3.73%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 3.72%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Welspun Living (up 9.13%), NCC (up 9.10%), Castrol India (up 8.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.88%), M M T C (up 7.24%)

- Top Losers: Asahi India Glass (down 5.32%), CEAT (down 3.84%), Devyani International (down 3.70%), Tanla Platforms (down 3.68%), PNB Housing Finance (down 3.61%)

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on January 29, 2024.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!