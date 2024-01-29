Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 January, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Reliance Industries, Cipla, ITC among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21352.6, registering a gain of 1.8% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21763.25 and a low of 21429.6. On the other hand, the Sensex traded within the range of 72010.22 and 70880.54, closing 1.76% higher at 70700.67, which was 1240.9 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of sector performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 2.29% higher. However, small-cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15409.4, up by 229.15 points or 1.49%.

Looking at the historical returns of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.37%

- In the last 1 month: 0.05%

- In the last 3 months: 13.59%

- In the last 6 months: 10.06%

- In the last 1 year: 23.19%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.88%), Reliance Industries (up 7.02%), Coal India (up 6.01%), Adani Enterprises (up 5.91%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.39%). On the other hand, the top losers were Cipla (down 2.39%), ITC (down 1.28%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.84%), Infosys (down 0.75%), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%).

Moving on to the Bank Nifty, it ended at 44866.15, with an intraday high of 45660.35 and a low of 45110.9. The Bank Nifty has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.06%

- In the last 1 month: -5.8%

- In the last 3 months: 5.7%

- In the last 6 months: -0.35%

- In the last 1 year: 12.64%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers for the trading session on January 29, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Reliance Industries (up 6.86%), Tata Motors (up 3.62%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.40%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 3.18%)

- Top Losers: ITC (down 1.20%), Infosys (down 0.89%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.53%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.18%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.88%), Reliance Industries (up 7.02%), Coal India (up 6.01%), Adani Enterprises (up 5.91%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.39%)

- Top Losers: Cipla (down 2.39%), ITC (down 1.28%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.84%), Infosys (down 0.75%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Power Finance Corp, REC, MRF, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Hotels Company

- Top Losers: United Breweries, Au Small Finance Bank, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Welspun Living, M M T C, Amber Enterprises India, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Rain Industries

- Top Losers: Devyani International, Tanla Platforms, PNB Housing Finance, Anupam Rasayan India, Intellect Design Arena

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Welspun Living (up 9.31%), NCC (up 8.99%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 8.19%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 8.06%), Castrol India (up 8.06%)

- Top Losers: SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 5.82%), Asahi India Glass (down 5.15%), CEAT (down 3.86%), Devyani International (down 3.73%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 3.72%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Welspun Living (up 9.13%), NCC (up 9.10%), Castrol India (up 8.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.88%), M M T C (up 7.24%)

- Top Losers: Asahi India Glass (down 5.32%), CEAT (down 3.84%), Devyani International (down 3.70%), Tanla Platforms (down 3.68%), PNB Housing Finance (down 3.61%)

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on January 29, 2024.

