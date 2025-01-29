Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets exhibited notable movements today, with the Nifty closing at 22,957.25, reflecting an increase of 0.9%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,183.35 and a trough of 22,976.5. The Sensex, on the other hand, fluctuated within the range of 76,599.73 and 75,975.8, ultimately closing at 75,901.41, which represents a gain of 0.83% and is 631.55 points above its opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 2.3%. Similarly, small-cap stocks showed resilience, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending the day at 16,008.5, an increase of 532.05 points or 3.32%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns over various time frames:

- In the last 1 week: 0.03%

- In the last 1 month: -2.04%

- In the last 3 months: -5.33%

- In the last 6 months: -6.74%

- In the last 1 year: 6.55%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Within the Nifty index, the leading gainers included Shriram Finance (up 4.41%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.47%), Tata Motors (up 3.33%), Wipro (up 2.92%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.92%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.20%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.11%), Asian Paints (down 0.83%), ITC (down 0.48%), and Britannia Industries (down 0.47%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48,866.85, with an intraday high of 49,199.65 and a low of 48,849.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty over recent periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.89%

- In the last 1 month: -3.52%

- In the last 3 months: -6.05%

- In the last 6 months: -4.38%

- In the last 1 year: 8.17%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 29, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.29%), Wipro (up 2.88%), Infosys (up 2.83%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.38%), and Tech Mahindra (up 2.31%).

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 1.19%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.18%), Asian Paints (down 0.87%), ITC (down 0.55%), and Axis Bank (down 0.08%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 4.41%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.47%), Tata Motors (up 3.33%), Wipro (up 2.92%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.92%).

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.20%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.11%), Asian Paints (down 0.83%), ITC (down 0.48%), and Britannia Industries (down 0.47%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, KPIT Technologies, Persistent Systems, Supreme Industries, and Suzlon Energy.

Top Losers: Indus Towers, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Forge, Vodafone Idea, and MRF.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma, NMDC Steel, Indian Energy Exchange, Firstsource Solutions, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Top Losers: Intellect Design Arena, Amber Enterprises India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mahanagar Gas, and Honasa Consumer.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Vaibhav Global (up 9.81%), Polyplex Corporation (up 8.98%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 8.81%), KPIT Technologies (up 8.61%), and Zensar Technologies (up 8.37%).

Top Losers: JSW Energy (down 6.10%), Bosch (down 5.54%), Intellect Design Arena (down 3.86%), Ambuja Cements (down 3.78%), and DCM Shriram (down 2.93%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma (up 9.49%), Jindal Saw (up 9.18%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 8.84%), KPIT Technologies (up 8.81%), and NMDC Steel (up 8.44%).