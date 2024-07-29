Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 July, 2024: Divis Laboratories, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 23.12 points, or 0.03, to settle at 81332.72, while the Nifty gained 1.25 points, or 0.01, to close at 24834.85.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 24834.85, up by 0.01%. Throughout the day, it reached a high of 24999.75 and a low of 24774.6. The Sensex traded between 81908.43 and 81135.91, ending 0.03% higher at 81332.72, which was 23.12 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.98% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18854.0, up by 189.4 points or 1.0% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 1.28%

- In the last 1 month: 2.82%

- In the last 3 months: 9.63% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 14.2%

- In the last 1 year: 25.66%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (up 2.78%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.77%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.58%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.94%), and Ultratech Cement (up 1.72%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 2.36%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.18%), Cipla (down 1.34%), ITC (down 1.22%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.10%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 51295.95, with an intraday high of 52340.25 and a low of 51186.95. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.85%

- In the last 1 month: -2.4% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: 3.83%

- In the last 6 months: 12.92%

- In the last 1 year: 12.41% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers and losers in the Sensex today were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 2.77%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.98%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.67%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.42%), and State Bank Of India (up 1.05%)

- Top Losers: Titan Company (down 2.38%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.22%), ITC (down 1.33%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.07%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.04%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, in the Nifty index, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 2.78%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.77%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.58%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.94%), and Ultratech Cement (up 1.72%)

- Top Losers: Titan Company (down 2.36%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.18%), Cipla (down 1.34%), ITC (down 1.22%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.10%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Suzlon Energy, P I Industries, Ashok Leyland, Dixon Technologies (India), and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial. The top losers were Mphasis, Alkem Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute, Max Financial Services, and Tata Communications.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were IRCON International, NBCC India, Computer Age Management Services, City Union Bank, and Indian Energy Exchange. The top losers were Equitas Small Finance Bank, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Cyient, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 9.96%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 9.76%), IRCON International (up 8.81%), Eid Parry India (up 7.92%), and 360 One Wam (up 7.89%). The top losers were Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 5.14%), Laxmi Organic Industries (down 5.12%), Focus Business Solution (down 4.99%), Aarti Drugs (down 4.41%), and Latent View Analytics (down 4.13%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the NSE, the top gainers were Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 9.93%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 9.77%), IRCON International (up 8.92%), Kaynes Technology India (up 8.10%), and Eid Parry India (up 8.06%). The top losers were Laxmi Organic Industries (down 5.24%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 5.20%), Latent View Analytics (down 4.00%), The New India Assurance Company (down 3.92%), and CSB Bank (down 3.81%).