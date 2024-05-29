Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 May, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 667.55 points, or -0.89, to settle at 75170.45, while the Nifty lost 183.45 points, or -0.8, to close at 22888.15.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22888.15, down by 0.8% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 22825.5 and a low of 22685.45. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74986.22 and 74454.55, closing 0.89% down at 75170.45, which was 667.55 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started