Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 May, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22888.15, down by 0.8% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 22825.5 and a low of 22685.45. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74986.22 and 74454.55, closing 0.89% down at 75170.45, which was 667.55 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.18% down. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16875.6, up by 10.4 points and 0.06% higher.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.5%

- In the last 1 month: 0.29%

- In the last 3 months: 3.31%

- In the last 6 months: 13.0%

- In the last 1 year: 22.11%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Hindalco Industries (up 3.52%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.57%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.27%), Nestle India (up 1.00%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.96%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.87%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.62%), ICICI Bank (down 2.21%), Tata Consumer (down 2.21%), and Tech Mahindra (down 2.18%).

The bank nifty ended at 49142.15, with an intraday high of 49022.6 and a low of 48401.55. The bank nifty performance in the past is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.54%

- In the last 1 month: -1.83%

- In the last 3 months: 5.2%

- In the last 6 months: 8.87%

- In the last 1 year: 9.5%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 29, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.52%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.92%), Nestle India (up 0.71%), ITC (up 0.44%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.26%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.35%), ICICI Bank (down 2.19%), Axis Bank (down 1.92%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.89%), HDFC Bank (down 1.48%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 3.52%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.57%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.27%), Nestle India (up 1.00%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.96%)

Top Losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.87%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.62%), ICICI Bank (down 2.21%), Tata Consumer (down 2.21%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.18%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Jubilant Foodworks, Au Small Finance Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Vodafone Idea

Top Losers: HDFC Asset Management Company, Ashok Leyland, Tube Investments Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Astral

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Cochin Shipyard, Baheti Recycling Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Finolex Cables

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Arham Technologies, Narayana Hrudayalaya, ITI

BSE:

Top Gainers: Sumitomo Chemical India (up 8.79%), Grindwell Norton (up 8.70%), Eid Parry India (up 8.18%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 5.99%), Cochin Shipyard (up 5.92%)

Top Losers: IFB Industries (down 9.94%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 8.39%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 7.58%), PNB Housing Finance (down 6.69%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 4.41%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Sumitomo Chemical India (up 9.03%), Grindwell Norton (up 8.33%), Eid Parry India (up 8.28%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 6.01%), Finolex Industries (up 5.75%)

Top Losers: Master Components (down 7.06%), PNB Housing Finance (down 6.61%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 5.00%), Pritika Engineering Components (down 4.95%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (down 4.90%)

For more details on the BSE top gainers and losers, you can visit here. Similarly, for the NSE top gainers and losers, you can visit here.

