comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 29 2023 15:58:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.7 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 712.15 2.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.15 2.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.5 0.7%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559.25 1.94%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 29 November, 2023: Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top gainers and losers today on 29 November, 2023: Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 727.71 points, or 1.1, to settle at 66174.2, while the Nifty gained 206.9 points, or 1.04, to close at 19889.7.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,889.7, up by 1.04% on the trading day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 20,104.65 and a low of 19,956.3. The Sensex traded between 66,946.28 and 66,374.52, closing 1.1% higher at 66,174.2, which was 727.71 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.68% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13,868.9, up by 143.1 points or 1.03% higher, also underperforming the Nifty 50.

Here are the returns of the Nifty 50 in the last periods:

- In the last 1 week: 1.47%

- In the last 1 month: 5.03%

- In the last 3 months: 3.93%

- In the last 6 months: 8.09%

- In the last 1 year: 7.98%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Axis Bank (up 3.82%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.39%), Wipro (up 2.37%), and Tata Motors (up 2.13%). The top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 1.11%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.01%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.81%), Nestle India (down 0.58%), and Titan Company (down 0.38%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,880.95, with an intraday high of 44,630.35 and a low of 44,003.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty in the last periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.65%

- In the last 1 month: 3.63%

- In the last 3 months: 0.24%

- In the last 6 months: 0.65%

- In the last 1 year: 3.59%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in the Sensex during the trading session on November 29, 2023:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 3.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.38%), Wipro (up 2.32%), Tata Motors (up 2.09%), HDFC Bank (up 1.94%)

Top Losers: Nestle India (down 0.57%), Titan Company (down 0.49%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.34%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.07%)

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Axis Bank (up 3.82%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.39%), Wipro (up 2.37%), and Tata Motors (up 2.13%). The top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 1.11%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.01%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.81%), Nestle India (down 0.58%), and Titan Company (down 0.38%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were LIC Housing Finance, Jubilant Foodworks, Bandhan Bank, Power Finance Corp, and Coforge. The top losers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries, Page Industries, Escorts Kubota, and Polycab India.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Edelweiss Financial Services, Graphite India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Central Depository Service India, and Firstsource Solutions. The top losers were Sterlite Technologies, Dilip Buildcon, Amber Enterprises India, Brightcom Group, and CE Info Systems.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Manappuram Finance (up 6.80%), Borosil Renewables (up 6.43%), Graphite India (up 6.09%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 6.01%), and Poonawalla Fincorp (up 5.93%). The top losers were Aether Industries (down 8.58%), Sterlite Technologies (down 3.28%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.12%), CSB Bank (down 2.79%), and Adani Power (down 2.75%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Sundaram Finance (up 7.69%), Manappuram Finance (up 6.90%), Borosil Renewables (up 6.68%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.95%), and Graphite India (up 5.83%). The top losers were Aether Industries (down 8.41%), Sterlite Technologies (down 3.31%), Adani Power (down 2.94%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.93%), and Amber Enterprises India (down 2.79%).

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App