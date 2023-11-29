Top gainers and losers today on 29 November, 2023: Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19,889.7, up by 1.04% on the trading day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 20,104.65 and a low of 19,956.3. The Sensex traded between 66,946.28 and 66,374.52, closing 1.1% higher at 66,174.2, which was 727.71 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.68% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13,868.9, up by 143.1 points or 1.03% higher, also underperforming the Nifty 50.

Here are the returns of the Nifty 50 in the last periods:

- In the last 1 week: 1.47%

- In the last 1 month: 5.03%

- In the last 3 months: 3.93%

- In the last 6 months: 8.09%

- In the last 1 year: 7.98%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Axis Bank (up 3.82%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.39%), Wipro (up 2.37%), and Tata Motors (up 2.13%). The top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 1.11%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.01%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.81%), Nestle India (down 0.58%), and Titan Company (down 0.38%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,880.95, with an intraday high of 44,630.35 and a low of 44,003.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty in the last periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.65%

- In the last 1 month: 3.63%

- In the last 3 months: 0.24%

- In the last 6 months: 0.65%

- In the last 1 year: 3.59%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in the Sensex during the trading session on November 29, 2023:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 3.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.38%), Wipro (up 2.32%), Tata Motors (up 2.09%), HDFC Bank (up 1.94%)

Top Losers: Nestle India (down 0.57%), Titan Company (down 0.49%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.34%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.07%)

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were LIC Housing Finance, Jubilant Foodworks, Bandhan Bank, Power Finance Corp, and Coforge. The top losers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries, Page Industries, Escorts Kubota, and Polycab India.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Edelweiss Financial Services, Graphite India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Central Depository Service India, and Firstsource Solutions. The top losers were Sterlite Technologies, Dilip Buildcon, Amber Enterprises India, Brightcom Group, and CE Info Systems.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Manappuram Finance (up 6.80%), Borosil Renewables (up 6.43%), Graphite India (up 6.09%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 6.01%), and Poonawalla Fincorp (up 5.93%). The top losers were Aether Industries (down 8.58%), Sterlite Technologies (down 3.28%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.12%), CSB Bank (down 2.79%), and Adani Power (down 2.75%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Sundaram Finance (up 7.69%), Manappuram Finance (up 6.90%), Borosil Renewables (up 6.68%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.95%), and Graphite India (up 5.83%). The top losers were Aether Industries (down 8.41%), Sterlite Technologies (down 3.31%), Adani Power (down 2.94%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.93%), and Amber Enterprises India (down 2.79%).

