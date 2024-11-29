Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 November, 2024: Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Shriram Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 759.05 points, or 0.96, to settle at 79043.74, while the Nifty gained 216.95 points, or 0.91, to close at 23914.15.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,914.15, reflecting an increase of 0.91%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,188.45 and a low of 23,927.15. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 79,923.90 and 79,026.18, ultimately closing at 79,043.74, which is a rise of 0.96% and 759.05 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.23% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,511.55, gaining 139.4 points, equating to a 0.75% increase.

The Nifty 50 has generated returns as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.92%

- In the last 1 month: -1.39%

- In the last 3 months: -4.07%

- In the last 6 months: 6.27%

- In the last 1 year: 20.06%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bharti Airtel (up 4.28%), Cipla (up 2.76%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.33%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.92%). Conversely, the top losers within the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.27%), Shriram Finance (down 0.79%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.46%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.18%), and Nestle India (down 0.07%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 51,906.85, achieving an intraday high of 52,170.90 and a low of 51,759.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 week: 1.78%

- In the last 1 month: -0.53%

- In the last 3 months: 1.74%

- In the last 6 months: 7.3%

- In the last 1 year: 16.78%

Below is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 29, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.30%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.68%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.38%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.78%), Reliance Industries (up 1.66%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.23%), Nestle India (down 0.07%), State Bank of India (down 0.05%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.28%), Cipla (up 2.76%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.33%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.92%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.27%), Shriram Finance (down 0.79%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.46%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.18%), Nestle India (down 0.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: APL Apollo Tubes, Alkem Laboratories, Supreme Industries, Lupin, Polycab India

Top Losers: Colgate Palmolive India, KPIT Technologies, Sundaram Finance, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Phoenix Mills

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Honasa Consumer, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, CEAT

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen, Triveni Turbines, HFCL, ITI, National Aluminium Company

BSE:

Top Gainers: Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 7.44%), Hikal (up 6.74%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 6.02%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 5.86%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 4.99%)

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen (down 8.78%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 5.09%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.98%), Clara Industries (down 3.71%), Colgate Palmolive India (down 3.70%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma (up 9.49%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 8.38%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 6.03%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 5.79%), Life Insurance Corporation of India (up 5.00%)

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen (down 8.55%), Easy Trip Planners (down 44.90%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 4.90%), Triveni Turbines (down 3.75%), Colgate Palmolive India (down 3.71%).