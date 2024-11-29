Hello User
Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 November, 2024: Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Shriram Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 November, 2024: Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Shriram Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 759.05 points, or 0.96, to settle at 79043.74, while the Nifty gained 216.95 points, or 0.91, to close at 23914.15.

Top Gainers and Losers today

**Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,914.15, reflecting an increase of 0.91%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,188.45 and a low of 23,927.15. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 79,923.90 and 79,026.18, ultimately closing at 79,043.74, which is a rise of 0.96% and 759.05 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.23% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,511.55, gaining 139.4 points, equating to a 0.75% increase.

The Nifty 50 has generated returns as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.92%

- In the last 1 month: -1.39%

- In the last 3 months: -4.07%

- In the last 6 months: 6.27%

- In the last 1 year: 20.06%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bharti Airtel (up 4.28%), Cipla (up 2.76%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.33%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.92%). Conversely, the top losers within the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.27%), Shriram Finance (down 0.79%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.46%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.18%), and Nestle India (down 0.07%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 51,906.85, achieving an intraday high of 52,170.90 and a low of 51,759.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 week: 1.78%

- In the last 1 month: -0.53%

- In the last 3 months: 1.74%

- In the last 6 months: 7.3%

- In the last 1 year: 16.78%

Below is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 29, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.30%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.68%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.38%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.78%), Reliance Industries (up 1.66%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.23%), Nestle India (down 0.07%), State Bank of India (down 0.05%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.28%), Cipla (up 2.76%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.33%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.92%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.27%), Shriram Finance (down 0.79%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.46%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.18%), Nestle India (down 0.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: APL Apollo Tubes, Alkem Laboratories, Supreme Industries, Lupin, Polycab India

Top Losers: Colgate Palmolive India, KPIT Technologies, Sundaram Finance, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Phoenix Mills

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Honasa Consumer, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, CEAT

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen, Triveni Turbines, HFCL, ITI, National Aluminium Company

BSE:

Top Gainers: Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 7.44%), Hikal (up 6.74%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 6.02%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 5.86%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 4.99%)

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen (down 8.78%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 5.09%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.98%), Clara Industries (down 3.71%), Colgate Palmolive India (down 3.70%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma (up 9.49%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 8.38%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 6.03%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 5.79%), Life Insurance Corporation of India (up 5.00%)

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen (down 8.55%), Easy Trip Planners (down 44.90%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 4.90%), Triveni Turbines (down 3.75%), Colgate Palmolive India (down 3.71%).

This data is based on market performance up to October 2023.

