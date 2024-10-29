Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 October, 2024: State Bank Of India, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 363.99 points, or 0.45, to settle at 80005.04, while the Nifty gained 127.7 points, or 0.52, to close at 24339.15.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading day at 24,339.15, reflecting an increase of 0.52%. Throughout the session, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,484.5 and a trough of 24,140.85. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,450.48 and 79,421.35, ultimately closing at 80,005.04, up 0.45%, which is 363.99 points above its opening value.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.85% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks exceeded the Nifty 50's performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,062.3, marking an increase of 136.65 points, or 0.76%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:

- In the last week: 0.01%

- In the last month: -5.18%

- In the last three months: -1.46%

- In the last six months: 8.08%

- In the last year: 27.86%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included State Bank of India (up 5.13%), Bharat Electronics (up 5.04%), Eicher Motors (up 3.76%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.45%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.36%). Conversely, the top losers were Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.81%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.85%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.81%), and Cipla (down 1.70%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,259.3, having reached an intraday high of 52,354.85 and a low of 51,278.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 2.13%

- In the last month: -1.19%

- In the last three months: 1.83%

- In the last six months: 5.91%

- In the last year: 21.63%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 29, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** State Bank of India (up 5.13%), ICICI Bank (up 3.08%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.18%), NTPC (up 2.11%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.61%).

**Top Losers:** Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.11%), Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.67%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.61%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.53%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** State Bank of India (up 5.13%), Bharat Electronics (up 5.04%), Eicher Motors (up 3.76%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.45%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.36%).

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.81%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.85%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.81%), Cipla (down 1.70%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Federal Bank, Dixon Technologies (India), APL Apollo Tubes, Phoenix Mills, Container Corporation of India.

**Top Losers:** Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Astral, Alkem Laboratories, Ashok Leyland.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jyothy Labs, Manappuram Finance, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, RBL Bank.

**Top Losers:** Firstsource Solutions, Radico Khaitan, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, CreditAccess Grameen, Honasa Consumer.

BSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers):** Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.11%), Federal Bank (up 8.66%), Home First Finance Company India (up 8.24%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.66%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 6.78%).

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers):** Firstsource Solutions (down 7.91%), Symphony (down 7.85%), Sapphire Foods India (down 6.23%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 4.94%), KSB (down 4.84%).

NSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers):** JSW Infrastructure (up 9.97%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.10%), Federal Bank (up 8.49%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.52%), Home First Finance Company India (up 7.46%).

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers):** Firstsource Solutions (down 7.85%), Sapphire Foods India (down 5.11%), KSB (down 4.77%), Quess Corp (down 4.68%), Tata Motors (down 4.06%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 29 October, 2024: State Bank Of India, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

144.10
03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-3 (-2.04%)

Federal Bank share price

200.70
03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
16 (8.66%)

Tata Steel share price

150.05
03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
0.6 (0.4%)

Tata Motors share price

843.05
03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-35.65 (-4.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,412.30
03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
859.4 (10.05%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,233.65
03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
103.05 (9.11%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,829.00
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
267 (4.07%)

City Union Bank share price

176.55
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
4.8 (2.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

343.25
03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-29.5 (-7.91%)

Sapphire Foods India share price

324.15
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-21.55 (-6.23%)

Ksb share price

789.65
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-42.25 (-5.08%)

Maruti Suzuki India share price

11,010.00
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-472.2 (-4.11%)
More from Top Losers

JSW Infrastructure share price

316.00
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
28.5 (9.91%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,233.65
03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
103.05 (9.11%)

Federal Bank share price

200.70
03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
16 (8.66%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,193.80
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
90.9 (8.24%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.