Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 October, 2024: State Bank Of India, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading day at 24,339.15, reflecting an increase of 0.52%. Throughout the session, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,484.5 and a trough of 24,140.85. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,450.48 and 79,421.35, ultimately closing at 80,005.04, up 0.45%, which is 363.99 points above its opening value.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.85% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks exceeded the Nifty 50's performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,062.3, marking an increase of 136.65 points, or 0.76%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:

- In the last week: 0.01%

- In the last month: -5.18%

- In the last three months: -1.46%

- In the last six months: 8.08%

- In the last year: 27.86%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included State Bank of India (up 5.13%), Bharat Electronics (up 5.04%), Eicher Motors (up 3.76%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.45%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.36%). Conversely, the top losers were Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.81%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.85%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.81%), and Cipla (down 1.70%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,259.3, having reached an intraday high of 52,354.85 and a low of 51,278.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 2.13%

- In the last month: -1.19%

- In the last three months: 1.83%

- In the last six months: 5.91%

- In the last year: 21.63%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 29, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** State Bank of India (up 5.13%), ICICI Bank (up 3.08%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.18%), NTPC (up 2.11%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.61%).

**Top Losers:** Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.11%), Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.67%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.61%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.53%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** State Bank of India (up 5.13%), Bharat Electronics (up 5.04%), Eicher Motors (up 3.76%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.45%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.36%).

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.81%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.85%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.81%), Cipla (down 1.70%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Federal Bank, Dixon Technologies (India), APL Apollo Tubes, Phoenix Mills, Container Corporation of India.

**Top Losers:** Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Astral, Alkem Laboratories, Ashok Leyland.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jyothy Labs, Manappuram Finance, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, RBL Bank.

**Top Losers:** Firstsource Solutions, Radico Khaitan, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, CreditAccess Grameen, Honasa Consumer.

BSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers):** Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.11%), Federal Bank (up 8.66%), Home First Finance Company India (up 8.24%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.66%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 6.78%).

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers):** Firstsource Solutions (down 7.91%), Symphony (down 7.85%), Sapphire Foods India (down 6.23%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 4.94%), KSB (down 4.84%).

NSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers):** JSW Infrastructure (up 9.97%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.10%), Federal Bank (up 8.49%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.52%), Home First Finance Company India (up 7.46%).