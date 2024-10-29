Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 October, 2024: State Bank Of India, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 29 October, 2024: State Bank Of India, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 363.99 points, or 0.45, to settle at 80005.04, while the Nifty gained 127.7 points, or 0.52, to close at 24339.15.

The Nifty index concluded the trading day at 24,339.15, reflecting an increase of 0.52%. Throughout the session, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,484.5 and a trough of 24,140.85. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,450.48 and 79,421.35, ultimately closing at 80,005.04, up 0.45%, which is 363.99 points above its opening value.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.85% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks exceeded the Nifty 50's performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,062.3, marking an increase of 136.65 points, or 0.76%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns:

- In the last week: 0.01%

- In the last month: -5.18%

- In the last three months: -1.46%

- In the last six months: 8.08%

- In the last year: 27.86%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included State Bank of India (up 5.13%), Bharat Electronics (up 5.04%), Eicher Motors (up 3.76%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.45%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.36%). Conversely, the top losers were Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.81%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.85%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.81%), and Cipla (down 1.70%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,259.3, having reached an intraday high of 52,354.85 and a low of 51,278.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 2.13%

- In the last month: -1.19%

- In the last three months: 1.83%

- In the last six months: 5.91%

- In the last year: 21.63%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 29, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** State Bank of India (up 5.13%), ICICI Bank (up 3.08%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.18%), NTPC (up 2.11%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.61%).

**Top Losers:** Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.11%), Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.67%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.61%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.53%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** State Bank of India (up 5.13%), Bharat Electronics (up 5.04%), Eicher Motors (up 3.76%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.45%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.36%).

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 4.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.81%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.85%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.81%), Cipla (down 1.70%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Federal Bank, Dixon Technologies (India), APL Apollo Tubes, Phoenix Mills, Container Corporation of India.

**Top Losers:** Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Astral, Alkem Laboratories, Ashok Leyland.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jyothy Labs, Manappuram Finance, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, RBL Bank.

**Top Losers:** Firstsource Solutions, Radico Khaitan, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, CreditAccess Grameen, Honasa Consumer.

BSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers):** Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.11%), Federal Bank (up 8.66%), Home First Finance Company India (up 8.24%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.66%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 6.78%).

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers):** Firstsource Solutions (down 7.91%), Symphony (down 7.85%), Sapphire Foods India (down 6.23%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 4.94%), KSB (down 4.84%).

NSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers):** JSW Infrastructure (up 9.97%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.10%), Federal Bank (up 8.49%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.52%), Home First Finance Company India (up 7.46%).

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers):** Firstsource Solutions (down 7.85%), Sapphire Foods India (down 5.11%), KSB (down 4.77%), Quess Corp (down 4.68%), Tata Motors (down 4.06%).

