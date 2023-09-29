Top gainers and losers today on 29 September, 2023: Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19523.55, up by 0.59%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19726.25 and a low of 19551.05. The Sensex traded between 66151.65 and 65570.38, closing 0.49% higher at 65508.32, which was 320.09 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.38% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 12623.75, up by 124.75 points and 0.99% higher.

In the last 1 week, the Nifty 50 has given a return of -0.26%. In the last 1 month, it has given a return of 1.45%. In the last 3 months, it has given a return of 2.27%. In the last 6 months, it has given a return of 14.89%. And in the last 1 year, it has given a return of 16.68%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (up 5.53%), NTPC (up 3.59%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.94%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.91%), and Divis Laboratories (up 2.73%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (down 2.48%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.05%), HCL Technologies (down 0.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.54%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.50%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44300.95, with an intraday high of 44755.05 and a low of 44344.9. The Bank Nifty performance in the last 1 week has been -0.13%. In the last 1 month, it has been 0.13%. In the last 3 months, it has been -0.43%. In the last 6 months, it has been 11.64%. And in the last 1 year, it has been 18.34%.

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 29 Sep, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.30%), Tata Motors (up 2.67%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.38%), Tata Steel (up 1.78%), State Bank Of India (up 1.48%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 0.56%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.45%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.37%), Titan Company (down 0.35%), Infosys (down 0.31%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 5.53%), NTPC (up 3.59%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.94%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.91%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.73%)

Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 2.48%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.05%), HCL Technologies (down 0.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.54%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.50%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Abbott India, Lupin

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, L&T Technology Services, Au Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, RBL Bank, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Sobha, Metro Brands

Top Losers: Sonata Software, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, CE Info Systems, Quess Corp, Tanla Platforms

BSE:

Top Gainers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 9.88%), Vedanta (up 6.84%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 6.00%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 5.74%), Hindalco Industries (up 5.65%)

Top Losers: Finolex Cables (down 6.30%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 4.99%), KIOCL (down 4.39%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.03%), Tube Investments Of India (down 3.70%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Vedanta (up 6.82%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 6.07%), Sun TV Network (up 5.58%), Hindalco Industries (up 5.53%), NLC India (up 5.35%)

Top Losers: Finolex Cables (down 6.24%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 4.86%), Tube Investments Of India (down 3.72%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.68%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 2.93%).

